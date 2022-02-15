‘The Bachelor’ Episode 6 Recap: Clayton Sends Shanae Home as a New Villain Emerges

In the sixth episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ Clayton sends Shanae home as a new villain emerges.

Clayton Echard has finally bid Shanae farewell.

The medical sales rep sent the season’s villain home on Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, but a new woman was waiting in the wings to take her place, and ET has the details in the recap below.

Clayton’s awkward two-on-one with Shanae and Genevieve set the tone for the rest of the episode.

Shanae was left screaming at Niagara Falls after good triumphed.

Clayton then had a one-on-one with Teddi to learn more about the first impression rose recipient.

Mara was left feeling insecure after one of the women received a second solo date, so she decided to throw her under the bus.

For a complete recap of The Bachelor episode 6, keep reading.

The episode began with the dreaded two-on-one date, and Genevieve was quick to tell Clayton that the situation had “not been easy” for her, but that she had been “really trying” to be vulnerable.

Shanae took advantage of the opportunity to inform Clayton that Genevieve had expressed a desire to return home.

“She says one thing and then does something completely different.”

It’s perplexing.

It’s inconvenient.

“To me, it’s just two-faced, and it’s a red flag,” Shanae said before claiming Genevieve gave off “actress vibes.”

Shanae thought her carefully planned conversation with Clayton “went off without a hitch,” but Clayton didn’t agree.

Clayton, however, before sending Shanae home, asked Genevieve, “Are you an actress, and are you lying to me?” Genevieve was taken aback, and Shanae laughed as the former woman replied, “I’m not an actress.”

“I’m not faking it.”

Clayton walked away when Genevieve asked what prompted the question, and Shanae admitted to the other women that she was the one who had prompted it.

“The rose today is going to someone who helped me see the truth in all of this,” Clayton said when he returned to the women.

I’m sorry, Shanae, but I just can’t give you this rose.”

As Shanae’s luggage was removed from the room, the hotel women cheered, and Shanae became enraged.

“I’m completely taken aback.

Definitely 100 percent.

What the f**k happened? He went with an actress instead of me.

Strange.

“F**k that guy,” Shanae said.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.