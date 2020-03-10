The Bachelor Fans Aren’t Happy With Peter Weber’s Parents After That Finale Conversation

Barb Weber and Peter Weber, parents of The Bachelor season 24 star Peter Weber, finally gave fans the moment that’s been teased all season in the first part of the finale. Yep, the “bring her home” moment. But how the Webers got there isn’t sitting right with most viewers.

Following meetings with Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss, Peter’s family was Team Hannah Ann. Barb and papa Peter told their son Madison wasn’t the right fit for him, and following that meeting Madison left leaving just Hannah Ann there for Peter to propose to…for now.

Barb posted a cheeky video singing along to “Stop! In the Name of Love” ahead of the first part of the finale, and Bachelor Nation fans are using the comment section to voice their ire.

“I’m appalled watching your toddler tantrum. I’m also praising GOD (yes GOD) that I do not have a mother like you. Makes me SICK how you spoke to Madi. She’s way too good for your family,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Barbara. I love you baby. But I have to tell you something from the bottom of my heart, you made a bad call and I hate to tell you that. But peter is made for Madison,” another commented.

Others offered warnings.

“My husband’s mother interfered and manipulated our relationship, too. You should know, we still chose each other. And we still do. Every single day. But the uphill battle we endured because of her meddling was more painful and taxing on our marriage than I can put into words. I hate to see you doing that to your son. He’s trying to trust his heart and be an adult. Let him. Your interference will only cause more pain. I promise that,” jls1302 posted.

However, not all the comments were negative.

“Can people please leave her alone! Barb, I think you did the right thing,” marcydtt said.

Fans also took to papa Peter’s most recent post—a photo of him with his wife—to comment on the finale happenings.

“The way both of you treated Madi was disgusting and disrespectful. It’s sad that you both feel the need to control and manipulate your adult son,” provebrs_3 wrote.

In E! News’ exclusive preview of part two of The Bachelor finale, Madison returns. What happens after that—and whether Peter’s parents advice is heeded—remains to be seen. The second part of The Bachelor season 24 finale airs Tuesdays, March 10 at 8 p.m. on ABC.