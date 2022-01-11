The Bachelor Mansion’s owner is unknown.

Who is the owner of the Bachelor Mansion?

The Bachelor’s iconic Malibu mansion is well-known to fans of the show.

But, if you’ve ever wondered who owns the stunning property, here’s what we know.

The stunning home is situated on a 10-acre lot in Aguora Hills, California, which is part of the Malibu Santa Monica Mountains.

The mansion, dubbed Villa de la Vina, was built in 2004 and sold for $1.7 million in 2010.

According to online property websites, it is now valued at approximately (dollar)4.4 million.

Marshall Haraden, a contractor, owns the property.

When the Marshall Group’s President and his family are not filming, they are said to live in the mansion.

Marshall told Us Weekly in 2017 that production crews take over the house twice a year for 42 days.

“Everything that isn’t tied down, that isn’t part of the home,” he continued.

“Everything goes out in one day: curtains, TVs, pots and pans, clothes.”

“Then they spend two weeks putting it back together the way they want it, and they aim for X number of days.”

The mansion can be rented for (dollar)6,000 per night on Airbnb by big fans of the show who want a romantic getaway.

It became available for rent at the end of 2020, according to the mansion’s Instagram page.

The house has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and it can sleep up to 13 people.

The Mediterranean-style home includes a luxurious pool and two Jacuzzis, as well as a pool table, handcrafted furniture, and ample outdoor space.

