The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Premiere Live Blog

It’s right here: the ideal day of our quarantine lives so much.

Since The Bachelor finished a month ago and also we have because been asked to remain in our residences for the better good, we’ve been craving something Bachelor-beside work as a diversion. It has now shown up in the form of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, a six-week kind of experiment that’s like Bachelor in Paradise however there’s no sand, as well as everybody’s a musician who’s never ever gotten on a Bachelor show prior to.

It’s a brand name brand-new journey for the franchise business as well as for us, and also it could not have actually come at a much better time. What much better way to pass the countless days than by consuming over a number of new solitary individuals contending for love? There isn’t one, as well as since we’re all yearning link now, we’re going to live blog site each and every episode. This way we can claim we’re all at one giant watch party together, having the time of our lives and also listening to our very own hearts as they tell us to get yet another glass of rosé. Below we go.

8:00 p.m.:We’ve hardly started, as well as Chris Harrison is when again bringing up the film A Star Is Born. Does he or anyone else on this show know that motion picture ended in disaster? Apparently not, and also we don’t care.

8:08 p.m.: Trevor, 29, is doing this right by showing up shirtless with his pet dog. If he doesn’t bring the pet dog to the show with him, seems like an actual error. A hot musician with a canine appears tough to resist.

8:13 p.m.:These limousine arrivals just feel wrong since they’re at a manor but they’re simply welcoming Chris Harrison and also not attempting desperately to thrill one anxious hottie.

8:17 p.m.: “What is a really excellent memory you have from your youth?” “I had seizures and also brain surgical treatment when I was 6. It was amazing!” Currently that’s a hell of a point of view and a hell of a way to address that question.

8:20 p.m.: A love triangle has actually started! Jamie’s obtained eyes for both Ryan and Trevor, and also woman, we get it.

8:26 p.m.:Not just is this man singing regarding a “hot touch,” yet he’s already diving in for kisses with Savannah by claiming “I like your lips,” after an actual sub-par beatbox session. Props to Savannah for getting out of that.

8:31 p.m.: There are four even more guys than ladies! Four guys are going residence! That’s a great deal of individuals!

8:37 p.m.: “Kiss them both, let us know how it is.” Whoever that woman is a hero.

8:47 p.m.: Rudi is already envisioning exactly how she and also Matt can oversleep a bed with each other based upon their resting habits, and also she believes it would work out. Knock that off the hr one to-do listing.

8:47 p.m.: Kissing beat box man goes to it again, asking a woman if she ‘d like to join him in the jacuzzi. “I sort of need to use the bathroom, so I’m gon na locate that,” she states, straying.

8:49 p.m.: Rudi might be picturing sleeping alongside Matt as well as she might likewise be in the jacuzzi with Matt now, but she’s not right here for a kiss. “We ought to wait, since … I look insane.”

That knew we ‘d be having such a great time watching women come up with justifications for not kissing foolish males?

8:51 p.m.: Elsewhere, Jamie is getting in touch with both Ryan and Trevor. She’s vibing with them both, she claims, however it’s only Trevor she heads to the jacuzzi to make out with while Ryan is at the piano, entertaining inside your home. Ryan has no suggestion.

“So much, it’s been excellent man. Just been like, groovin’. I enjoy this place.”

6:00 p.m.: Ryan obtains to remain to love this area when he invites Jamie on a day, leaving Trevor behind to wonder if they’re doing “the coolest thing ever.”

It is, as a matter of fact, a rather great thing.

6:02 p.m.: Jamie and Ryan wind up at Capitol Records, recording a cover of John Mayer’s “Gravity” with the man that originally generated it.

6:04 p.m.: Trevor’s not an envious person, he states, yet he’s entirely jealous of Jamie and Ryan on this day, as well as he does not even recognize what they’re doing yet.

6:10 p.m.: Matt’s got a date card, as well as he’s obtained 2 options he’s considering. First, he takes a seat with Mel. He sits down with Rudi, that didn’t desire to kiss him last night, yet that currently is convinced he will certainly take her on the day.

“I’m excited to get some quality time with my Matt, as well as I will kiss him,” she claims.

Matt chooses Mel.

6:13 p.m.: We lol ‘d at a change from Jamie and Ryan singing “Gravity” to Trevor looking off right into the sunset, to Jamie and Ryan gazing into the very same sunset.

6:19 p.m.: Delighted to see a different, non-triangle couple! Chris and Bri seem exceptionally adorable, and he just wants to hear her sing, which is lovable.

6:23 p.m.: Matt and also Mel are at a personal Plain White Ts concert while Rudi is back at the mansion, singing her sadness, since this show is a real musical.

6:30 p.m.: Sheridan (who has some attractive hair) is here to woo Julia, as well as she appears to be into it!

6:35 p.m.: Matt sees no trigger with Mel, so he’s back for Rudi, who’s obtained no time for him after he really did not take her on the date she believes he claimed he wished to take her on. We genuinely do not recognize if he stated that, since if he did, we really did not see him claim precisely that, but it didn’t end up mattering. He messed up no issue what.

“Sometimes things comes out of my mouth that I don’t even know what’s taking place.”

Sir …

6:41 p.m.: Ryan is so delighted to have actually discovered Jamie, without any idea just how right into Trevor Jamie plainly is. And also it’s probably just because of Trevor’s very Jed-like coat but we’re locating ourselves on group Ryan.

6:44 p.m.: Time for a last ditch effort serenade as well as makeout sesh for Trevor and also Jamie! We’re picturing a great deal of last ditch rose event serenades on this show.

6:52 p.m.: Mel has selected Gabe, that is not Matt, so plainly she also really did not really feel the stimulate.

6:53 p.m.: But “strange” Cheyenne has chosen Matt, so silly Matt reaches live an additional day.

6:54 p.m.: Julia has actually selected the long-haired Sheridan, and also not the hairless guy whose name we never found out.

6:55 p.m.: Jamie’s up, as well as she’s choosing … Trevor Jedcoat. JUSTICE FOR RYAN.

6:56 p.m.: We obtain to wait to see that Rudi, the last woman, selects with the remainder of the risk-free pairs, and it’s a solid bit of drama when she walks in with … Ryan! Ryan obtained justice!

That indicates we need to bid farewell to bald man, “Hot Touch” kissing man, somebody called Russell(?), as well as another guy. We’re going to miss them all so much.

See you next week, when evidently several extra “warm” women will be showing up to drink points up, as if we required that.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.