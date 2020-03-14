The Bachelor Producer Julie LaPlaca Finally Responds to Peter Weber Romance Rumors

Another longstanding Bachelor rumor has officially been debunked.

Julie LaPlaca, the producer who some fans surmised had struck up a romance with Peter Weber, took to Instagram on Friday with her side of the story.

“Yes that was @pilot_pete in the tan jacket, no we didn’t kiss at midnight,” Julie captioned a photo from their New Year’s Eve festivities, which first sparked the speculation. “But whoever ends up as his copilot for life is one lucky lady, because this guy has a heart of gold.”

Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison also recently denied the rumors, telling David Spade on his late-night show, “We can categorically say that’s a big no.”

“Julie is the producer. Nothing there,” he remarked.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams poked fun at the duo, commenting on Julie’s post, “This was my favorite storyline of the season.”

Kristina Schulman wrote, “Love your friendship! You’re an amazing human.”

Julie set the record straight one day after Peter revealed he and Madison Prewett were no longer going to pursue a post-Bachelor relationship.

“Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure,” the 28-year-old pilot announced on Instagram.

As seen on Monday night’s finale, Peter proposed and got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, before ultimately calling it off to give his relationship with Madison another shot. Pete’s family notably disapproved of his decision, but have since mended any wounds and are back to spending time together.

