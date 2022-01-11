The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 2: All the Fashion Details

We looked into the best looks from The Bachelor, from the rose ceremony gowns to the date outfits, and everything in between, so you didn’t have to.

Last week’s season premiere of The Bachelor allowed us to meet all of Clayton Echard’s potential suitors, but this week the real fun begins as Clayton goes on his first dates as a lead.

Hilary Duff, Ziwe Fumudoh, and Amanda Jordan make cameo appearances.

There are only 23 women left in the competition for Clayton’s heart and face-to-face time with the Bachelor.

Because there are so many women on the show, one of the best parts about the start of a new The Bachelor season is the abundance of fashion moments.

If you’re watching TV and want to know where you can get those same outfits, you’re in luck because we recorded the episode, paused it, took screenshots, and looked into each and every look so you don’t have to.

Throughout the episode, we will keep you updated on this.

Continue scrolling to see looks from Amazon, Billabong, Revolve, Hello Molly, Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, Sooth Moon Under, Veronica Beard, Shopbop, Nookie, Rowing Blazers, and more.

Susie Evans wore a blue floral mini dress for her first solo date with Clayton, and she looked adorable in it.

We’re big fans of Amazon’s low-cost options.

The tie at the chest is a fun, one-of-a-kind touch.

If you like this dress, you’re in luck because it’s available in a variety of colors.

Pink and yellow versions of this floral dress are also available.

For the daytime portion of her group date, Elizabeth Corrigan donned a rust-colored mini dress with a smocked bodice and puff sleeves.

This mini can be worn all year with some clever styling.

In the summer, you can wear it on its own.

For a spring day, dress in a light cardigan.

For fall, wear it with a leather jacket and booties.

For the occasion, put on some tights and knee-high boots.

