‘The Bachelor’ stars Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin joke about favorite body parts, guilty delights

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “In a time before social distancing was completely normal, Bachelor and Bachelorette Favorites Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin hopped in the hot chair, also known as the Reality Star Showdown booth, for a fast-paced game with a 5-second rule. “data-reactid =” 14 “> In a time before social distancing was completely normal, Bachelor and Bachelorette Favorites Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin hopped in the hot chair, also known as the Reality Star Showdown booth, for a fast-paced game with a 5-second rule.

The rules are simple: each player has five seconds to answer a question. If you hit the buzzer, you get a point. The player with the most points at the end of the game wins.

Higgins asked the first question about three locations for a first date: “Library, zoo, shopping center”, he rattled off. Higgins, now engaged to Jessica Clarke, quickly explained his selection of libraries and said, “There are so many nooks and crannies and lots of things to discover and learn.”

Kufrin later named her three favorite body parts (“butt, eyes, teeth”) and Higgins revealed his three guilty delights (“massage, glass of bourbon and a back scraper”).

But after a few more rounds and some questionable dances from the 20th season bachelor, Higgins took the win.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Get in touch with your favorite Yahoo! Reality stars and get the ball in the best way we know – trivia! Reality Star Showdown is produced by Ellen Digital Network and distributed on Yahoo Entertainment. “data-reactid =” 19 “> Get together with your favorite reality stars every week on Yahoo Entertainment and get the best we can – Trivia! Reality Star Showdown is produced by Ellen Digital Network and distributed on Yahoo Entertainment.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:“data-reactid =” 20 “>Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Would you like to receive daily pop culture messages in your inbox? Sign up here for the Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle newsletter.“data-reactid =” 25 “>Would you like to receive daily pop culture messages in your inbox? Sign up here for the Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle newsletter.