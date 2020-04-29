The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable—Ever! Retrospective Series Coming to ABC

15 SHARES Share Tweet

With The Bachelorette season starring Clare Crawley delayed because of the coronavirus spread, ABC is turning to its 18 years of Bachelor Nation for The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable—Ever! a new 10-episode retrospective series launching in June.

The new series will take viewers back through Bachelor Nation history with longtime host Chris Harrison reaching into the vault to look back at some of his favorite seasons, highlighting the devastating rose ceremonies, proposals, unexpected arrivals, meltdowns, breakups and romantic moments all captured on camera. The weekly retrospectives will also include virtual catch-ups with Bachelor Nation veterans.

“The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable—Ever! is a love letter to our fans who have been with us through some of the most heartwarming, heartbreaking and unexpected moments throughout Bachelor history,” Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “We can’t wait for Bachelor Nation to fall in love all over again as we take this wild journey down memory lane.”

Since 2002, ABC has aired 24 seasons of The Bachelor, 15 seasons of The Bachelorette, six seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, one season of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, three seasons of Bachelor Pad and one season of The Bachelor Winter Games.

The Bachelorette season 16 starring Clare Crawley was originally set to debut in May 2020, but production never kicked off after the coronavirus became a global pandemic. ABC’s Robert Mills has publicly voiced his desire to get the show on air in some form or another.

“We talk about it every day. Obviously, it’s super important,” Mills said about The Bachelorette in a podcast interview. “Look, I’ll be honest: We will do it as soon as its safe…We want to get it on the first minute we possibly can.”

Exactly how they do the show still remains to be seen. “A lot of that just changes daily. We will figure out how to get some version that reflects the world we’re in as quickly as possible,” he said.

The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable—Ever! comes from Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The series is produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Peter Geist and Harrison.

The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable—Ever! premieres Monday, June 8 and airs from 8-11 p.m. on ABC.