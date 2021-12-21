According to Kaitlyn Bristowe (Exclusive), the ‘Bachelorette’ Finale is ‘difficult.’

Kaitlyn Bristowe is spilling some Bachelorette details ahead of Tuesday’s epic finale.

Lauren Zima of ET spoke with Michelle Young during rehearsals for the upcoming Dancing With the Stars tour, and she spilled all about her “difficult decision” on Tuesday night’s finale.

“So, we told Michelle at the beginning that she should surrender to falling in love with multiple people, and she did just that right up until the end.”

So, I think it’ll be a really difficult decision for her,” said Bristowe, who has been co-hosting the season with Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams.

“I believe you can expect that.”

“She’s genuinely in love with two people,” she added.

Young, on the other hand, must marry and start a family with only one man, as we all know.

When asked how well she would grade the teacher on breaking someone’s heart, Bristowe, 36, gave her an “A.”

“I’ll give her an “A” for how she handled the situation,” Bristowe said.

Bristowe is touring with the DWTS tour, where she has been assisting Young in her search for love.

The winner of Season 29 discussed what it’s like to be back on the dance floor with her partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

“Feel right,” she said.

“Back in the swing,” Chigvinstev added after joining the conversation.

It hasn’t been easy, however, to get back on the dance floor.

“It’s not like riding a bike,” Bristowe explained before her partner applauded.

Chigvinstev confirmed, “She’ll be back in a hurry.”

The couple has been practicing for a year in order to be ready for the tour, which will take them across the United States to show off their best dance moves.

Bristowe told ET that she was overjoyed to be asked to join the tour and that she was thrilled to be dancing in any capacity.

“I was like, ‘OK, well, I did it, I’m hanging up the phone,’ when I first got on Dancing With the Stars.

