‘The Bachelorette’ Season 11: Where Are They Now?’ Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Season 11: Where Are They Now?’

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 11: Where Are They Now?’ Kaitlyn Bristowe

The Bachelorette’s eleventh season was one to remember.

For the first time, there were two Bachelorettes — Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson — and the contestants chose who they wanted to date on the show.

While Kaitlyn won the award in the end, the drama didn’t end there.

Nick Viall, who first competed for Andi Dorfman’s heart on season 10 of The Bachelorette, returned midseason and revealed he had been speaking to Kaitlyn prior to her departure to film the show.

Nick caused another uproar when he and Kaitlyn slept together before the fantasy suite dates after he joined the cast.

In the end, Kaitlyn chose Shawn Booth over Nick… just as the Wisconsin native was about to propose.

Following that, Kaitlyn accepted Shawn’s proposal.

Kaitlyn and Shawn announced their split in November 2018 via a joint statement, after three years of dating and months of social media speculation.

“We’ve decided to part ways after three incredible years together.

“This difficult decision has been reached after careful and respectful consideration,” the couple said at the time.

“Even though we’re no longer a couple, we’re adamant about staying friends.”

We’ve both grown as individuals, which is leading us in different directions, but we hope to continue to support each other in new ways.”

Before they called off their engagement, the “Off the Vine” podcast host revealed that the twosome “started growing apart.”

In March of this year, Kaitlyn admitted, “I just wasn’t feeling loved for the last year.”

“It only recently began to weigh on me.”

I just felt very isolated in the relationship, as if I had a best friend but not a partner.”

Kaitlyn began dating Bachelorette season 14 alum Jason Tartick shortly after their breakup.

Just two months after her split from Shawn made headlines, the twosome publicly confirmed their romance in January 2019.

“Right now, I’m trying to figure out what’s going on.”

I suppose this also applies to her new relationship.

In January of this year, Shawn said, “It just makes me question everything we’ve had.”

“Because I care about her, I’m glad she doesn’t.”

