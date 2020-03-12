The Bachelorette Star Tyler Gwozdz’s Cause of Death Revealed

The Bachelorette star Tyler Gwozdz‘s cause of death has been revealed.

According to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner in the state of Florida, the reality TV personality “died as a result of opioid toxicity (heroin).”

His cause of death was also cited as “an accident.”

According to the documents, which were obtained by E! News, Tyler’s girlfriend stated that he used heroin some time prior to his passing in mid-January.

“Given this information and a lack of admission specimens for testing his death is best classified as Opioid Toxicity (Heroin). It is possible that the offending agent could have been a different substance than heroin,” the document stated. “However, given the circumstances it is best classified as such. If additional information becomes available in the future, it will be evaluated, and if needed the cause of death amended.”

Tyler, who competed in Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, died earlier this year.

At the time, E! News learned that the Boca Raton Police Services Department responded to a call for a suspected medical overdose at around 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 13. Tyler was then taken to the nearest hospital.

He passed away on Jan. 22.

Shortly after his death, the reality TV star’s family set up a charity in his honor.

“The Gwozdz family is overwhelmed by the support and love shown by everyone in our lives. We are also at a loss for words over the sudden passing of Tyler,” a statement read on the family’s GoFundMe page. “The devastation and heartbreak caused by addiction is unfortunately becoming a reality for too many families across the United States as the epidemic of this disease continues to spread.”

“That is why we are establishing the Tyler A. Gwozdz Foundation, a charitable organization created to increase local education on the disease of addiction and to support and finance addiction recovery programs,” the statement continued. “It is our hope that this foundation can help, in any way, to lessen the burden of addiction for families like ours in the future.”

“As Tyler said, ‘Speak love and be kind, it could make a bigger impact than you know,'” the closing statement read.

Upon hearing about Tyler’s passing, many Bachelor Nation stars took to social media to share their condolences.

Garrett Powell told E! News, “He was a great friend and showed all of us in the house nothing but respect and he will be missed.”

“It was truly sad to hear the news. He was a good friend and having him as a bunk mate on the show was unforgettable,” Daron Blaylock shared with us at the time. “He will be missed and prayers out to his family.”

“We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends,” producers of the ABC dating show expressed in the Bachelor Nation blog.

At this time, Hannah Brown hasn’t commented on Tyler’s passing.