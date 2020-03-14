The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley Calls Out Juan Pablo Galavis Over His Shady Comments

The Bachelorette‘s Clare Crawley is (still) putting Juan Pablo Galavis in his place.

On Saturday afternoon, the 38-year-old leading lady took to Twitter to call about the former Bachelor over his shady comments.

“I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s…,” Juan shared on Twitter earlier today. “I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch.”

Within hours, Clare responded to his comments, and called him out with a message that would make anyone get up out of their seat and clap their hands.

“And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness…,” The Bachelorette wrote.

Backtracking his original tweet, the former professional soccer player replied, “Hey, ALL I want is for you to FIND love, you taking it the WRONG way Clare…”

People in the comment section wondered if the former Bachelor was “jealous” of Clare. However, he made it clear that wasn’t the case.

“Jealous? I just see it FASCINATING…,” he said, adding a winking face emoji.

Speaking of Clare’s upcoming season, she’ll have to wait a bit longer to find her one true love.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Season 16 of The Bachelorette was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin,” Warner Bros. Television Group said in a statement on Friday. “There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority.”

The statement continued, “During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.”

Additionally, Clare took to social media to share the news herself.

“Well hello! Talk about most dramatic season ever! In all seriousness, Everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette,” she expressed on Instagram. “We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable.”

“All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin,” she added. “I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right! xoxo.”

Despite everything happening with The Bachelorette, it’s safe to say people are still eagerly awaiting its premiere.