The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown Confirms She’s Single Amid Tyler Cameron Romance Rumors

Hannah Brown is single.

The Bachelorette alumna seemed to confirm her relationship status during an Instagram Live video on Tuesday.

The topic came up after a follower asked the Alabama native how many children she’d like to have in the future.

“I definitely want kids—not right now though, which is so weird,” Brown, who previously expressed her hope to become a “boy mom” one day, said. “If you were to ask me, like, a few years ago I would have been, like, ‘Oh, for sure by 25 I’m married, and I’d possibly be thinking about kids in, like, the next, like, trying to get pregnant right now probably,'” Brown said. “A lot of my friends, like, have babies, and they are the best moms, but I couldn’t imagine it. Like, I’m not ready for that just yet. I mean, I could be. If something happened, I could be. But, I’m still trying to figure out my life and how it’s changed.”

She then added, “Also, you have to have a significant other for that, and I don’t.”

The season 15 star sparked romance rumors with Tyler Cameron after they were spotted hanging out in Florida last month. The reunion came shortly after Cameron’s mother, Andrea, passed away in early March. A source told E! News Brown “has been there for Tyler since the passing of his mom” and that he’s been “grateful for her support.” The model from Jupiter, Fla. was then spotted picking up Brown from the airport again in mid-March. The two enjoyed a beach day, worked out, made several TikTok videos and hung out with his friends. They even named their social distancing group the “Quarantine Crew.”

While their flirty exchanges left fans wondering if Brown and Cameron would give a relationship another go, the duo continued to play coy about their status. Then, in April, Cameron shed a little light on the situation by calling Brown a “good friend.” A source also told E! News in mid-March that while “there is definite chemistry between Hannah and Tyler,” the celebs “are not dating.”

As fans will recall, Cameron and Brown met on her season of The Bachelorette. She sent him home during the finale and ended up accepting a proposal from Jed Wyatt. However, the two called off the engagement after she learned he had been dating someone else before coming on the show. Brown then asked Cameron if he’d like to grab a drink on After the Final Rose, and it looked like they were going to give their romance another shot. However, that all changed after the runner-up sparked romance rumors with Gigi Hadid. They reportedly dated for two months and split in the fall.

Still, Cameron could never forget his time on the ABC show.

“During rose ceremonies, my blind ass would be trying to count the roses and would come to like 20 roses… time passes 10 roses would be handed out and there would be 3 left,” he recently tweeted. “I would then proceed to s–t my pants.”

Brown and Cameron aren’t the only members of Bachelor Nation who have recently sparked romance rumors. Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan have, as well. The two have been social distancing together amid the global coronavirus pandemic. While they’ve both said they’re not dating, the pilot did admit he’s “crushing on her.”