The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron Breaks Silence on His Mom’s Death

“Today heaven gained an angel,” The Bachelorette star, Tyler Cameron, wrote on Instagram breaking his silence on the death of his mother. “We will love and miss our mother dearly.”

E! News confirmed on Monday morning that the Bachelor Nation star’s mother, Andrea Cameron, had passed away.

Cameron had recently pulled out of a scheduled appearance on Good Morning America and alluded to his mother’s health, tweeting late last week, “Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency. Please pray for my mom and my family.”

On Instagram, alongside a picture of his mother’s hand, Cameron continued his heartfelt tribute, “She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all your love and support.”

A source also shared with E! News that Cameron and his two brothers are “distraught” over the recent loss of their mother.

The source added that while Cameron is “devastated” by her death, he’s “trying to be there for his younger brothers.”

Further, the source said, “They are all very distraught and heartbroken. It’s an awful situation and all of the boys were very close to their mother.”

Cameron’s mother frequently shared how much she loved her sons and how proud she was of them. Most recently, she wrote on Instagram, “”Love my young men and the character, discipline and grace they put out into the world. They have been my world… and will continue to be my world… remember the old saying… ‘The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world….’ Don’t mess with my world… Love you boys and good night!”