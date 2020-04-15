The Bachelor’s Bekah Martinez Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 2

It’s a…

Bekah Martinez is spilling the beans on her baby’s gender.

The Bachelor alum took to Instagram to share that she and her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, are having a son.

This will mark the couple’s first boy, as the two are already proud parents to their one-year-old daughter, Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard.

For the exciting gender reveal, Bekah and Grayston held up a sign that read, “Oh boy!”

In one of the pictures uploaded to Instagram, the reality TV personality can be seen cradling her growing baby bump, as her beau eats grapes and holds the sign towards the camera.

In another snapshot, the two lovebirds are kissing, as Bekah sits on Grayston’s lap. It’s clear the pair is eager to meet their little nugget, who’s due date is in June.

The former Bachelor contest recently shared that this pregnancy has been more enjoyable than her first.

“12 weeks. I can’t believe how fast this pregnancy is moving,” she expressed in a detailed Instagram post in December. “I feel guilty talking about this, but this pregnancy is already night and day compared to our first.”

“I felt embarrassed and ashamed, and I imagined everyone around me whispering about how “irresponsible” we were,” she explained of her first pregnancy. “Gray and I had met for the first time February 25th, 2018, and I became pregnant in May. Going through such a life-altering shift with someone you barely know is stressful, scary, and often filled with doubt.”

However, this time around is vastly different experience. Not only is Bekah’s relationship stronger than ever, but she revealed she’s able to enjoy every moment since she knows what to expect.

“Now, with this baby, we can give ourselves permission to be joyful. We’re not fearful. We’re delighted,” she shared. “I can see it on Gray’s face when he touches my belly and tell the baby he loves it.”

“Maybe that’s why this pregnancy is already zooming by,” she added. “Time really does fly when you’re having fun.”