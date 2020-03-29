The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins Is Engaged to Jessica Clarke

Get ready for another post-Bachelor wedding!

Ben Higgins, the star of the show’s 20th season, is engaged to girlfriend Jessica Clarke.

“I don’t remember everything you said, but I know that I said yesInstagram post, alongside an image of the moment Ben got down on one knee. “I woke up in a dream today and I get to live in this dream every day from now on (eeeep).”

Additionally, the former ABC lead confirmed the engagement news and shared details of the magical moment he proposed to Entertainment Tonight.

“I went back to a pond behind her house, and we had set it up with sunflowers near a bench. It’s right in their backyard, but a little hidden,” he said. “I proposed and her family and mine were watching from a distance, and then we all celebrated together.”

He added, “I was super nervous. She’s my best friend, my partner and I love her. I was nervous to kind of do this whole thing in front of her. I wasn’t anxious, it’s just a big moment!”

The news of the couple’s engagement comes more than two years after he and The Bachelor winner Lauren Bushnell broke up and ended their one-year engagement.

Higgins, 31, and Clarke, 24, made their relationship Instagram official in February 2019.

He said that he “successfully slid into her DM’s” while visiting Nashville several months prior.

He was searching through Instagram to see which NHL team the Predators were taking on, and came across a photo of the recent University of Mississippi grad at the game with her dad.

“I saw this picture and I said, ‘Holy cow. This girl is gorgeous,'” said on his and fellow Bachelor Nation star Ashley Iaconetti Haibon‘s iHeartRadio Almost Famous podcast soon after making his relationship public.

He said in a joint interview withSadie Robertson in November 2019 that he took a screenshot of her photo and then waited until Thanksgiving to slide into her DM’s.

“I said something along the lines of, ‘Don’t ask too much about how I saw your profile,” he had said on his podcast. “I can explain later but if you’re single, please message back.'”

The Bachelor star had told the outlet in late January that he was “definitely” going to propose to his girlfriend at some point before the end of 2020.

“I don’t think that’s a question,” he said. “We’re great. It’s fun. It’s just healthy…I think she would say the same. Our relationship is healthy. I’m a better version of myself, a more free version of myself than I’ve been in a while.”

Congrats to the couple!