The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss Deletes Every Trace of Peter Weber From Instagram

Hannah Ann Sluss is ready for her new beginning.

Weeks after Bachelor Nation discovered Peter Weber called off his engagement to the 23-year-old model, she’s officially moving on, too. On Thursday, Hannah Ann’s 1.4 million Instagram followers noticed that she deleted every photo with Peter from their time on The Bachelor.

Hannah Ann’s latest move to distance herself from Peter comes in the midst of ongoing romance rumors between her ex-fiancé and another woman from his season of the ABC reality series. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old pilot was spotted spending time with Kelley Flanagan in Chicago.

“Peter was vibing and it seemed like, at one point, Kelley had his leg in her lap,” an eyewitness told E! News of their cozy outing.

But as it would turn out, Hannah Ann also has her sights set on a new, mystery man in her life.

The reality TV star recently told Nick Viall on his The Viall Files podcast that she’s testing the waters of the dating pool.

“He’s someone that’s been really nice, and I’m excited to get to know more,” Hannah Ann shared. “It’s weird because, like, when I’m actually liking someone now, not the whole world knows about it. Like, it’s nice just to have private conversations, slowly get to know someone and not have everyone know every detail.”

“I’m not going to be exclusive for a while,” Sluss clarified. “I’m getting to know lots of different people, but I will say there is one person in particular that I’m excited to go on a date with after [the coronavirus pandemic] is over with. Really excited about it.”

You do you, girl!