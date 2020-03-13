The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss Proves She’s Moving On From Peter Weber, Literally

Hannah Ann Sluss is moving on from Peter Weber—literally.

The Tennessee model took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to announce that she has a new residence.

“OK you guys, I’m moving into my apartment, and look at all these boxes I have,” she said with a laugh. “Amazon Priming everything. The funniest part is that this is the first time I’m walking into my apartment. I hope I like it because it’s mine for the next year.”

While the season 24 celeb didn’t reveal where she’d moved to, her hat seemed to indicate she’d relocated to California.

“California is for lovers,” the accessory stated.

Sluss also hinted she’d be moving to Los Angeles back in February. Hannah Godwin, a pal and fellow member of Bachelor Nation who lives in L.A., had commented on a photo of Sluss at the time and had written she should come see her.

“2 weeks left until I will be living near you!!” Sluss replied.

Social media sleuths quickly noticed the comment and wondered if this was a sign Sluss had ended up with Weber, who also lives in California. However, Godwin shut down the rumors.

“Fun fact: Hannah Ann and I discussed the possibility of moving to L.A. to pursue modeling years ago, and we were actually discussing possibly rooming together. It was very early. It was a super early conversation,” the Bachelor in Paradise alumna told People last week. “So I know she’s definitely been trying to move out West for a while. There’s just a lot more opportunities for the industry that she’s in. I don’t think that that’s really any giveaway.”

Of course, fans now know that Weber proposed to Sluss. Although, they ended their engagement after Weber told her he couldn’t give her his full heart. Fans watched the breakup during The Bachelor finale and saw Sluss confront Weber on After the Final Rose. The reality star said Weber “downplayed” his feelings for fellow contestant Madison Prewett and had wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find “closure.”

While the final episodes aired earlier this week, Sluss recently revealed she and Weber called it quits in January. So, her comments about the move would have been shared after the split.

But for now, it looks like Sluss is just remaining optimistic about the future. Earlier in the day, she shared a quote that she hoped “will encourage someone today…just like it has for me.”

She also posted a photo of herself holding a pair of pilot goggles in Los Angeles and captioned it,”Flyin’ solo…no turbulence accepted. Period.”

It won’t be long now until another member of Bachelor Nation hands out the roses. Fans can watch Clare Crawley star on the new season of The Bachelorette this May. To meet her men, click here.