The Bachelor’s Hometown Dates Look Incredibly Dramatic

The competition for Peter Weber‘s heart on The Bachelor is down to just four ladies—Hannah Ann Sluss, Kelsey Weier, Madison Prewett and Victoria Fuller—and that can only mean one thing, well, two things: Drama and hometown dates.

The sneak peek of what’s to come features Peter wooing the remaining contestants and their families, and since nothing is going smoothly this season, why would these dates be any different?

“I am in love, and I’m really excited for Peter to meet my family,” Kelsey says.

“If tonight goes how I hope it goes, I could definitely be falling in love,” Madison says. But there’s something she’s been keeping from him: She’s saving herself (her virginity) for marriage. It looks like the parents are bringing just as much drama as the contestants.

Check out the full preview below.

“I’m just asking for the truth,” Peter tells Victoria.

“Well, it doesn’t matter anymore, Peter,” she says.

“Are you kidding me right now?” he asks.

“How are we even supposed to move forward from this? And you’re supposed to meet my family tonight?” Victoria says through tears.

The tears don’t end there. Viewers are treated to scenes of Peter crying, declaring his heart is broken, Victoria crying saying she’s sacred, Hannah Ann crying, Madison saying if Peter sleeps with other women she might not get over it and so much more.

“I don’t want this to feel like it’s all about sex, but six days prior I was intimate with someone else,” Peter says through tears. Who he’s speaking to remains to be seen, but it could be any crying woman at this point.

The video also includes more of what viewers are assuming is a twist ending to season 24 of The Bachelor. See it above.

The Bachelor airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.