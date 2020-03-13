The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett Has a Game Night With Selena Gomez After Peter Weber Breakup

Madison Prewett‘s relationship with Peter Weber may be over, but it looks like her friendship with Selena Gomez is just beginning.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old singer posted an Instagram Stories video of herself shopping for games with the 23-year-old contestant.

“We’re stocking up on games,” the “Rare” star said. “Madi, what game do you want?”

“Honestly, anything,” she replied. “Everything looks great.”

They then headed back home to try out their new purchases with pals Liz Golden, Connar Franklin and Aaron Carpenter. Prewett and Golden won one of the games and proudly wrote out the word “winner” on a card. The reality star also insisted on drawing a rose.

“I gotta draw a good rose,” she said.

So, how did this friendship start? While it isn’t completely clear, Gomez had shown her fandom for Prewett throughout this last season.

“Madi, I love you,” she said in a recent Instagram Stories video.

The game night took place right around the time fans learned that Prewett and Weber officially called it quits.

The pilot announced the news via Instagram.

“I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season,” the season 24 star began. “Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.”

He then shared he and Prewett “have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further.”

“Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us,” he continued. “The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

Weber also gave a shout-out to Hannah Ann Sluss.

“Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago,” he added. “You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best.”

In addition, he thanked Bachelor Nation for the support.

“This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days,” he concluded. “Thank you to all of you! This is just…another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish.”

After Weber announced the news, his mother, Barb Weber, posted a video of herself singing John Denver‘s “Leaving on a Jet Plane.”

Fans watched the drama unfold between Weber, Prewett, Sluss and his mom during the finale. In case you missed it, here’s what happened: Prewett left the show, and Weber proposed to Sluss. However, he later called it quits with the Tennessee model after admitting he couldn’t give her his whole heart. Sluss slammed Weber for taking away her first engagement and later confronted him on After the Final Rose. She said he “downplayed” his feelings for Prewett and wanted to reach out to former Bachelorette Hannah Brown to find “closure.”

“If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man,” she said.

Prewett was also at After the Final Rose, where Weber professed his love for her. However, his mom didn’t seem too happy about the reunion and had a tense moment with Prewett. In the end, she said her son would just have to “fail to succeed.”

It looks like their journeys to find love aren’t over yet.