The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett Tells All: Her Virginity, Peter Weber’s Mom and Kelley Flanagan’s Betrayal

Since Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor came to a dramatic end a lot has happened.

At first, it seemed he and Madison Prewett would try to see if they could pick things up where they left off. After all, the two reality stars said they still had strong feelings for one another.

But, two days after the finale, they decided to part ways for good. Peter shared, “Madi and I have mutually decided not to pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us.”

And so it seemed the former Bachelor would continue his search for the future Mrs. Weber for the time being—That is, until Kelley Flanagan came into the picture. In late March it appeared she and the pilot were once again dating, as they were spotted together in her hometown of Chicago. Since then they’ve been social distancing together, to the surprise of much of Bachelor Nation and Madi in particular.

Now, Madi is opening up about all of that drama and more in her first interview about her time on The Bachelor. To find out what she told the Off the Vine podcast about her abrupt departure from the show, her decision to keep her virginity a secret and more, read the quotes below!

On Why She Waited to Tell Peter About Being a Virgin:

“I’ll be the first to admit that I am not perfect. I was not perfect through the process. I didn’t handle everything perfectly… So for me I really tried to do the best that I could with the situation I was in and let my heart lead me in those moments. Opening up about something like saving myself for marriage and that gift I one day want to give to my husband, that’s a very intimate and vulnerable thing to open up about. It’s something I’m extremely proud of and so grateful for in my life, but it’s still something that’s intimate to talk about. That’s something I wasn’t just discussing with Peter, but I was inviting millions of people into that vulnerable place… I probably should’ve shared it sooner and who knows if it would’ve made a difference? Of course he’s going to argue it might’ve made a difference, but who knows?”

On Regretting How She Treated Peter’s Mom, Barbra Weber:

“Honestly, if I could go back, that’s the one thing I wish that I would’ve just apologized and been apologetic in that moment. I think I was so taken aback and I was so hurt by the things that were being said to me in this time that was so beautiful for me and Peter. We had just been through this entire season, we had overcome so much to be here and we’re trying to fight so hard… I walked off that stage and I’ve never cried harder in my life. I was so upset. It’s the person that I loves mom and family… I wish that I would’ve been able to process it a little bit faster and just be able to say, ‘You know what? I’m so sorry if there’s anything I did that I upset you or offended you made you feel the way that you feel. That was obviously never my intention.'”

“I think what really upset her was just that time that they sat and waited in the house while Peter and I were trying to figure out situation out. Honestly, all I can say to that is again, I am sorry and I can’t imagine flying halfway across the world and you have an expectation of what that week is going to look like for your son and then you’re in the house waiting for three hours. So I apologize, but what I will say is I came into that not knowing if Peter and I were going to make it past that conversation… To be frank and not to be disrespectful to anyone, but I wasn’t concerned about my family, his family or anybody else involved. In that moment my only focus was on Peter and I and figuring out can we move forward? Is it worth fighting for? Can we move past everything that’s happened and figure this out?”

On the Aftermath of After the Final Rose:

“Those next 48 hours [after the finale] were tough for sure. I walked off that stage completely blindsided and hurt… Everyone’s been like that was the shortest relationship in the history of The Bachelor, but what I would say to that is we came into that evening not together and we left that evening not together. We said in that moment, ‘I love you and I want to see if this can work,’ but we never said we’re in a relationship… People didn’t realize that.

“We took a couple days, it was a lot of long conversations, a lot of tears, a lot of smiles, a lot of every kind of emotion, a lot of back and forth. But we finally got to a place where we realized with everything that’s happened, this isn’t necessarily the best foundation to be starting a relationship. You want to start a relationship with trust, you want to start a relationship where you feel safe and you feel comfortable and you feel just welcomed by that person, by the people they care about around them and I didn’t feel that way.”

On Her and Peter’s Competing Lifestyles:

“I don’t think Peter and I were ever saying, ‘No, we’re completely compatible. This makes perfect sense. This is great.’ We totally understood that we had at that point lived two totally different lives and that we had different perspectives on things, but we knew what we felt for each other…

“So, truly me walking away, I thought was more of a selfless act of me saying, ‘I love you so much and I don’t know if this could work but you have a sure thing here.’ You have someone here who is ready for you, who can give you an engagement who does love you so much and is an incredible girl. I had said throughout the entire process that if Peter doesn’t end up with me, I wanted him to end up with Hannah Ann.”

On Finding Out About Kelley Flanagan Possibly Dating Peter:

“This is when it gets a little interesting. We were best friends actually. We were inseparable throughout the entire process, everyone joked we were the dynamic duo. Really leaned on each other through that entire thing… I remember even when I landed from Australia and got home she was one of the first people that I called. She was in group messages with me and my family. We were really really close and talked 24/7 so I guess I was definitely hurt and thrown off by that whole situation. Again, like I said I want the best for the both of them, but I definitely was thrown off… To be honest what was really confusing for me is that two days before he was spotted in Chicago, he was like calling me and texting me being like, ‘I miss you; let’s get back together.’ I think that to me was a little confusing, but I don’t know… You just came off a show that was emotionally, physically, every which way exhausting. Everybody handles that differently, everybody leans on different things and treats it differently… I think we definitely handle breakups very differently, and I’m not saying one’s better than the other, but I mean, that situation definitely caught me off guard.”

“Again, he had texted me two days before so when he texted after it had been out for a couple of days and just sent me this like long line text kind of explaining himself, but not really. Kind of like sharing the current situation or whatever. I was very kind back… I told him, ‘What I’m saying, what I’m confused about Peter is two days ago you were telling me how much you love me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was like my best friend.’ It just feels a little hurtful. And they did that on my birthday. On my birthday! … It kind of felt like it was a jab at me to do that on my birthday and to not even reach out or anything it was a little hurtful.”

“I say this genuinely meaning it, I saw something special in Kelley; that’s why she was my best friend, I saw something special in Peter; that’s why I loved him and wanted to fight so hard to make a relationship work, so they’re obviously both incredible and special people. I wish nothing but the best for the both of them, no matter what that looks like. I know that Peter’s not my husband and that’s he’s not the person I’m supposed to spend my forever with. I’m grateful for the chance we had to get to know each other and love each other but I know he’s not the one for me, so because of that I wish him all the best.”

On Where Her Friendship With Kelley Currently Stands:

“I haven’t spoken to her in a really long time… I have heard things and I actually asked Peter about some of the things I’d kind of been hearing about him and Kelley while we were still trying to figure our thing out, just that there had been hang outs and meet ups and conversations that had been going on while he was still with Hannah Ann and while he was also trying to figure things out with me. I asked him those questions and I think it’s very interesting because his answers and her answers very much contradict the current situation that’s happening right now. But it is what is… Like that was a friendship that I thought, you know she was going to be in my wedding. I thought we were going to be best friends for life… It was really confusing me to when I saw that and that I didn’t receive any kind of a heads-up or any sort of text or explanation of why. I’m not saying I necessarily deserve it but I kind of feel like I do, because we were best friends.”

“It’s like that takes five minutes to send a text, to make a call… If the roles were reversed that would be the first thought that I’d have. I want to take it to this person first, I want them to hear it from me first. Man, I don’t know. It’s one of those things that I’m like I’ll never fully understand people. But that’s okay people will probably never fully understand me.”

On the Connor Saeli Romance Rumors:

“That whole thing came out with the Connor thing when we literally hadn’t even talked. It was just him reaching out after the final telling me I’d done such a great job and he was here if I ever needed anything. It was really, really sweet. But we never were like talking back and forth.

On Hanging Out With Selena Gomez:

She’s great, she’s amazing. I love her… I spent time with her right after the breakup so she was really an awesome person just to lean on and had so much wisdom and so much advice. Just did such a great job of loving me. Yeah, she’s amazing. Literally, the most incredible human and just is what you’d imagine her to be times ten.

On Her Plans For the Future:

As soon as this quarantine is over, my plans are to move out to L.A. and to kind of start, I don’t know, this new chapter. I’m young, I’m single. I’m like let’s just I don’t know I want to be adventurous and try new things and just put myself out there. I’ve lived in Alabama my whole life so I’m like, ‘Let’s do something new! Let’s try something new!’ So I’m going to go out there, I don’t know if I’ll love it. I might hate it when I end up moving but if I love it I might stay forever. You never know!