‘The Bachelor’s’ New Lead Has Been Announced

New Lead for ‘The Bachelor’ Has Been Announced

Clayton Echard will be handing out roses next season after making his Bachelor Nation debut on Michelle Young’s current season of The Bachelorette, according to ABC.

The 28-year-old Missouri medical sales rep made it to the final eight of Young’s season before being eliminated, which means he could be the next Bachelor.

Echard spoke out on Good Morning America on Wednesday, saying that being cast as the lead “doesn’t feel real at times.”

“I was so incredibly honored and humbled to have had the experience, learned a lot about myself, and it’s been quite the journey,” he said of his upcoming season, which will premiere in January.

“I did find love,” Echard teased, “and I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey but I’m so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought.” Teasing the end of his season, Echard continued, “I did find love, and I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey but I’m so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought.”

I’m really looking forward to watching it again and having everyone else watch it with me.”

Echard said the most important lesson he learned during his time on the Bachelor was to get “comfortable with being uncomfortable and stepping out of that comfort zone” in order to continue to grow as a person.

Echard talked about his struggles with not feeling “good enough” on his final date with Young, admitting that he has long struggled with chasing things he thought would bring him happiness.

“I’m desperate for love.”

Having a family is also a good idea.

Echard said after Young told him he was going home, “And start that chapter of my life.”

“It’s the only thing I want more than anything else.”

And I’ll go to any length to get it.

“I’ll go to any length.”

Echard’s casting as the Bachelor was first rumored in September, and the ABC dating show’s new host, Jesse Palmer, largely confirmed it the following month.

“Meet my younger, bigger, better looking brother from another mother, @claytonechard,” Palmer wrote alongside Echard in an Instagram photo, adding “(hashtag)TheBachelor” and a rose emoji for good measure.

The Bachelor is back in January.

