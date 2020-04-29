The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are Officially Dating

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are finally a couple.

After quarantining together for nearly a month, the former Bachelor and practicing lawyer are “fully dating,” according to Us Weekly. The outlet reports that the two reality stars are hesitant to share the news with their friends and family, but there is no denying they’re a couple.

The outlet adds that Kelley wants to keep their relationship status a secret since they received a lot of backlash when they were first spotted canoodling in Chicago last month. “She has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn’t want to be criticized all over the internet,” their source shared.

People magazine also confirmed the news of their blossoming romance.

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, many fans believe it’s not long until Kelley and Pete share the news themselves.

They’ve had no problem sharing their day-to-day lives on TikTok as they quarantine with their friend Dustin. In addition, the two clearly adore each other, as they’ve shared in numerous interviews.

It was only a matter of time before Kelley and Peter went official. In an interview with Nick Viallfor Viall Files, Peter said, “Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”

Of course, Peter also said he wanted to be respectful of the other women he dated during the course of his season, including exes Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewitt. Nonetheless, these contestants were none too pleased to hear of the relationship rumors surrounding Peter and Kelley.

In an interview, Madi claimed that she and Kelley were “best friends” and “inseparable throughout the entire process,” which left her feeling betrayed by both Kelley and Pete.

But Pete says “there’s more to the story” than meets the eye. However, he has yet to share the fully story, so fans will just have to wait and see.

All in all, it’s safe to say Pete’s season of The Bachelor is the gift that keeps on giving.