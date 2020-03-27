The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Seen Hanging Out With Kelley Flanagan in Chicago

If there’s one thing helping us stay sane as we practice social distancing with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic it’s: who the hell is dating who in Bachelor Nation?

Aside from trying to keep up with Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron‘s flirty TikTok posts, there’s another Bachelor alum whose love life has piqued our interest.

Hello, Peter Weber.

The 28-year-old pilot was spotted hanging out with his former contestant, Kelley Flanagan.

The two appeared to look very comfortable with each other, according to an eagle-eyed fan who happened to see the two getting cozy at the Riverwalk in Chicago.

“They were right across from Marina Towers. They seemed to just be hanging out on the walk,” an onlooker told E! News. “Peter was vibing and it seemed like, at one point, Kelley had his leg in her lap.”

It’s unclear how long the two hung out for considering the Windy City is currently enforcing a “stay at home” order due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

At this time, neither Peter or Kelley have yet to comment on their recent hang out.

About two weeks ago, however, Kelley did address her romance status with The Bachelor lead after many suspected they were dating.

Even though she was sent home early during the ABC dating series, many felt there was still chemistry when After the Final Rose taped in mid-March.

It didn’t help that Peter’s mom left an extra nice comment on one of Kelley’s social media posts from that week.

“I have heard that… I heard that I’m with Peter right now,” Kelley told E! News at the launch party for Chris Harrison and Seagram’s Tropical Escapes Rosé. “I’m not with Peter.”

She added, “I promise I’m not dating Peter. I’m not dating Peter.”

Moreover, she even suggested the 28-year-old pilot use this time to focus on himself and his career.

“You know what, at the end of the day, all of these interviews that I’ve been doing I said I think it’s best for Peter to take some time to be by himself and figure out what he’s doing, reflect on everything that’s going on and just figure out what he wants,” Kelley explained.

Over the weekend, Peter opened up about his 2020 goals. That list included doing more philanthropic work, mentoring aspiring pilots, focusing on his health and fitness and more.

Bachelor Nation fans will just have to wait and see how this plays out. It’s not like we have anything better to do, amiright?