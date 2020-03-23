The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Shares Relatable Advice on How to Deal With a Breakup

Peter Weber is passing down his wisdom about relationships.

The Bachelor star took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to do a Q&A with his 2.1 million followers and he got refreshingly candid. One particular person asked the pilot if he had any advice on breakups, which he certainly did.

Considering Weber has experienced two public breakups this month alone—the first being with his fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss and the second being with Madison Prewett—it’s easy to see why he answered his fan’s burning question.

“Advice for someone who was just broken up with out of a 3 year relationship,” the 28-year-old star’s follower asked.

“Breakups are supposed to hurt. But I believe things happen for a reason and you’re one step closer to your person now,” he responded. “You should never want to be with someone that doesn’t want you back the same way.”

Despite giving solid advice, it looks like Peter is focused on reaching his career, philanthropic, health and fitness goals.

In a separate response, Peter explained that he’s most looking forward to setting up a “blood donating foundation” as a tribute to his grandmother. He said he’s also eager to become a mentor to aspiring pilots.

However, it seems the 28-year-old star will soon get to cross one thing off his checklist. On Saturday, he shared that he’s moving out of his parents’ house.

“Real talk yes,” he shared after a fan asked if he planned to live out on his own. “Either NYC for about a year or LA.”

Peter isn’t the only one eager about packing his bags. His parents, Peter Weber Sr. and Barbara Weber, expressed their excitement.

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out!” The Bachelor star’s dad joked in the background. His mom responded, “We’re empty nesters!”

It’s unclear when Peter plans to make the big move out of his parents’ home. However, one thing is certain: he has a lot to look forward to in 2020.