The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Sings Kygo’s “Happy Now” After Madison Prewett Breakup

After a drama-filled breakup…following a previous split, The Bachelor star Peter Weber is turning his frown upside down with some tunage.

During the two-part finale of season 24 of the ABC dating series early this week, “Pilot Pete” got engaged to contestant Hannah Ann Sluss. Their engagement lasted a month. He then reunited with runner-up Madison Prewett, to the disappointment of his mom, Barb Weber. On Thursday, Peter and Madison announced that they had decided to go their separate ways.

On Friday night, Peter posted on his Instagram Story a video of him singing along to Kygo‘s 2018 song “Happy Now,” while hanging out with a group of friends, including a Bachelor producer.

Lyrics include, “You and me, it was good, but it wasn’t right / And it’ll be hard, but I know I will make it out / Step by step, I’ll move on and get on with life / So I let go, and I hope you’ll be happy now.”

“Kygo coming through with the feels,” the 28-year-old wrote.

Meanwhile, Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca broke her silence to respond to recent rumors she and Peter got romantically involved.

She said on Instagram, “Yes that was @pilot_pete in the tan jacket, no we didn’t kiss at midnight.”

The Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison had also recently denied the rumors.