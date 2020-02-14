The Backstreet Boys Weigh in on Justin Timberlake Not Reuniting With NSYNC

Has Justin Timberlakesaid bye, bye, bye to working with NSYNC again?

It’s been nearly seven years since all five members of the beloved ’90s boy band took the stage all together. Since they performed as a group at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in honor of Timberlake, the five stars popped up on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show and last came together publicly for their Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2018, though their public get-togethers have been sparse in the years between and since. In 2016, Lance Bass explained that they had not been invited to his 2012 wedding to Jessica Biel because he wanted to avoid the spectacle of an NSYNC reunion, though they did attend his engagement party.

When the group surprised fans at Coachella in 2019 by joining Ariana Grande onstage, Timberlake had to miss it as a result of his world tour at the time.

“What do you think about Justin seeming kind of not into doing anything with the NSYNC guys,” host Andy Cohen asked the Backstreet Boys on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live. The fellow ’90s group has continued to make music and tour together since their debut album in 1996.

“If you guys were in NSYNC, how would you feel about what’s going on there because they seem to want to tour,” Cohen added.

“That’s a loaded question,” Nick Carter said with a laugh. While the group last toured together in 2002, Timberlake has never publicly rejected the idea of touring with them again.

“Obviously it would be massive if they all were together,” Kevin Richardson said. “I think he has things as far as acting career and things that he wants to do, but he’s accomplished pretty much everything you can as a solo artist, so I think someday it’s gonna happen.”

Carter pointed out that they had toured with New Kids On The Block without Kevin and welcomed the idea of touring with the four other NSYNC members.

However, as Brian Littrell acknowledged, these are the challenges that can come with being in a group.

“I have a 17-year-old son and I encourage him to go solo so because I know being in a group is tough,” he said.

But, there’s also a lot of love—between them and their fellow boy banders.

“The thing with us and NSYNC—we were brothers. We were just on different teams. It was healthy competition,” Richardson explained. He added, “It was all love between us individually.”

