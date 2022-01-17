The ballot for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee ticket ballot opens TODAY – this is your chance to attend major royal events.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Ticket Ballot opens TODAY, giving you the opportunity to attend major royal events.

Tickets for this year’s Trooping the Colour are now available – but only if you’re very lucky.

The ballot for the legendary event, which will take place on June 2 during the Queen’s Birthday Parade, has opened.

It’ll be the first major event of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, and it’ll undoubtedly be a spectacular show.

Those who wish to attend in person must participate in a public ticket ballot.

Before the process ends on March 7, they will be able to purchase up to four seats.

After that date, those who are chosen will be contacted.

The Major General’s Review on May 21 and the Colonel’s Review on May 28 are both now accepting applications.

Prince William, Colonel of the Irish Guards – the regiment whose colors are being trooped this year – is taking the Colonel’s Review.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to compete for one of the tickets.

It’s the first time since the pandemic began that Trooping the Colour has been held in London.

Her Majesty held a small ceremony at Windsor Castle in both 2020 and 2021.

The show-stopping event will feature over 1,200 officers and hundreds of horses, as well as a performance by the Household Division’s Massed Bands.

The ceremony will conclude with a 41-gun salute from Green Park.

The Royal Family will appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the parade.

Those who do not succeed, however, will not be left out.

On the big day, the entire event will be broadcast on BBC One.

For the most up-to-date information, check out our Royal Family live blog.

Meanwhile, a second ballot for the Palace’s much-anticipated Platinum Party will open next month.

The concert, which will commemorate some of the most significant moments of the Queen’s resignation, will feature some of showbiz’s biggest names.

Although no singers have been announced, previous parties have featured Paul McCartney and Elton John.

The Platinum Jubilee Celebration, which will be held at Windsor Castle from May 12 to 15, is also now selling tickets.

This will be a three-day extravaganza, with over 500 horses and 1,000 performers taking their audience on a ‘gallop’ through history.

The 90-minute production will start with Elizabeth I’s life and end in the present day.

Music for the National Symphony Orchestra will be arranged and composed.

The historic celebrations will be enjoyed by British citizens during a four-day Bank Holiday extravaganza starting on June 2.

A thanksgiving service will be held over the long weekend…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.