The ‘Barefoot Contessa’ Star Says Ina Garten’s Filet of Beef Recipe Is Worth the Splurge Because It’s So Easy to Make

The ‘Barefoot Contessa’ star says it’s worth the splurge because Ina Garten’s filet de Boeuf recipe is so simple to make.

On a recent episode of Barefoot Contessa, Garten demonstrated how to make her simple filet de Boeuf.

“A filet de Boeuf is also known as a beef tenderloin or a whole filet, but when it’s trimmed and tied,” she explained.

“And you’re going to have to ask the butcher about that.”

All of the silver has been removed, and everything is tied very neatly, ensuring that it bakes in a nice round shape.

It’ll also bake evenly.”

Garten used a large filet of beef that she estimated would feed 10 to 12 people, making it quite pricey.

“And it’s so simple to make,” she added, “that it’s really worth doing once in a while.”

The Barefoot Contessa star patted the beef dry before slathering it with room-temperature butter.

“This is just going to keep it really moist, and it’ll make a nice base for the salt and pepper,” she explained.

Garten seasoned the meat with salt and pepper, placed it in a roasting pan, and baked it for 22 minutes for rare and 25 minutes for medium-rare in a 500°F oven.

“Now, the key to this is having a really clean oven,” Garten explained.

“If you don’t, you’re going to smoke everyone out.”

Garten let the meat rest on a board, covered in foil, after the cooking time was up.

Garten demonstrated how to make a simple steak sauce.

“The chef gave me everything I needed for the party years ago when I was catering a party,” the Food Network host recalled.

“Then she said, ‘Oh my God, I forgot to give you the sauce.’ She hadn’t made it.

‘Just boil it,’ she said, handing me a quart of heavy cream and all the seasonings for the sauce.”

“I thought she was crazy,” Garten continued.

But, in reality…

