The BBC1 drama Rules of the Game, starring Maxine Peake, is a cop show disguised as a sexual politics drama.

Perhaps there’s a hidden clause in TV drama commissioning that requires at least one scene per episode to take place in a police interrogation room.

It was disappointing to be presented with an opening scene involving police barrier tape and flashing blue lights after being promised a drama exploring sexual politics in the workplace.

No more crime dramas, please.

Rules of the Game, the apparently Harvey Weinstein-inspired story of a family-run Cheshire sportswear company and its antiquated office culture, gained some traditional whodunnit intrigue thanks to the cop element.

An unidentified employee had died in a shambles in reception, where heshe (probably a “she” by the end of the episode) was discovered by Sam, the chief operating officer.

Sam, played by Maxine Peake, was a hardened veteran of the company’s toxic masculinity (and enabler).

One of the owners enjoyed strangulation porn, and the former male head of human resources had been fired for unknown reasons.

Maya, played jitterily by former EastEnders actor Rakhee Thakrar, stepped into his shoes as an eager, young, by-the-book “HR girl” (it’s that kind of workplace).

Maya, who was first seen listening to motivational tapes and considering a bottle of Xanax, had her own issues, including a stalker ex.

She was there to provide good optics while the company went public, seeing herself as a new broom in HR.

“Don’t try to shag her,” Sam warned her boss (the throttling one) about workplace sisterhood.

“Unless you want a feminism lecture.”

Ruth Fowler has a list of hot-button topics that she’s wrapped in mystery, but I could have done without the parallel police investigation.

Maya could have been left to her own devices in order to solve the mystery.

But then again, maybe there’s a hidden contractual clause in TV drama commissioning that requires at least one scene per episode to take place in a police interrogation room.

Sign up for the i on TV newsletter to receive daily recommendations for what to watch as well as the latest TV news, opinions, and interviews.

Rules of the Game, BBC1, review: Maxine Peake’s sexual politics drama is a cop show in disguise