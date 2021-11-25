The Beatles are back in the form of four new actors in the film Midas Man, who play the Fab Four.

The Beatles are back in the film Midas Man, with four new actors playing the Fab Four.

In the biopic Midas Man, Jonah Lees will play John Lennon, Blake Richardson will play Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge will play George Harrison, and Campbell Wallace will play Ringo Starr.

The newcomers will be joined by American television host Jay Leno, who will play Ed Sullivan, who conducted the band’s first live interview in 1964.

Pete Best will be played by Adam Lawrence (Peaky Blinders).

Brian Epstein, known as the “Fifth Beatle,” was the Beatles’ manager from 1962 to 1970.

But he was also a key figure in the careers of Cilla Black, the singer and actress who will be played by Rosie Day, and Jerry and the Pacemakers.

His career was cut short when he died in 1967 at the age of 32 from a sedative overdose.

Midas Man, starring Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, will focus on his work as a music agent, his global influence on pop music, and his personal life.

Filming began in Liverpool in October, but there was a three-week hiatus after the original director, Jonas Kerlund, left the project three weeks into production, forcing the production to halt.

Sara Sugarman, whose previous credits include House Of Versace and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen, is now in charge of directing the film.

And she’s a woman on a mission, with plans to move filming to the United States early next year and a late-2019 release date.

Ms. Sugarman believes that the cast is capable of carrying the weight of bringing the Beatles back to life.

“The actors portraying the Beatles are a fantastic bunch,” she said.

“They ooze that very visceral 60s feeling, are charming, playful, and so authentic, and I have no doubt that Jay Leno will perfectly capture Ed Sullivan’s essence.”

“His own experience as an American television host will bring a natural and accurate portrayal to the story, as well as an incredible element of modern showbiz.”

The band’s optimism was only matched by their famous song “we can work it out.”

