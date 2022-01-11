The Beatles’ collaborative process, according to George Harrison, was sometimes a group effort.

The Beatles’ collaborative process, according to George Harrison, was sometimes a team effort.

The Beatles’ relationship with George Harrison was tumultuous.

One of the most perplexing aspects of his time with the band was their collaborative process and, in general, how they produced hits.

It always depended, but The Beatles didn’t always bother to collaborate on certain songs.

George explained The Beatles’ collaborative process in a rare 1987 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“The White Album, for example, has been described as a compilation of four solo albums,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

George replied, “Yes, I read that.”

“It’s true in some ways, but it wasn’t just the White Album; a lot of them are like that.”

John would play his tune and we’d back him up most of the time, and I’d play my tune and they’d back me up every now and then.

“Of course, there were times when everything came together and everyone contributed.

It was a group effort on a lot of them, like ‘Rubber Soul.’

Even on the last one, ‘Abbey Road,’ there are things on there with the harmonies of ‘Here Comes the Sun King,’ and that whole medley of tunes on the second side, which took a lot of effort on our part to learn harmonies and all our bits.

“There was a lot of pressure on The White Album.”

I was in a great mood when we started because I’d just returned to the world after three months of intense meditation in the Himalayas.

“However, strange things began to happen.”

Because John and Yoko had just gotten together, she slept under the piano the entire time the album was being recorded, which was a little strange.”

George was greatly mistaken in his assessment of The White Album’s strain.

The group’s next album made The White Album look easy.

Being a Beatle, according to George Harrison, was like having a ‘Previous Incarnation.’

Intriguingly, George felt re-energized when he went into the studio to record Let It Be in January.

The year is 1969.

George had returned from an equally inspiring trip to America, rather than three months of heavy meditation in the Himalayas.

After spending Thanksgiving with Bob Dylan and The Band, he was full of new ideas.

But, as we’ve seen…

