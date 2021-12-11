‘The Beatles: Get Back,’ directed by Peter Jackson, foreshadowed two significant events in the band’s history.

‘The Beatles: Get Back,’ directed by Peter Jackson, foreshadowed two major events in the band’s history.

If you paid attention to Peter Jackson’s new documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, you might have noticed some interesting facts about the Beatles.

Some people may not realize, however, that the film foreshadowed two major events in the group’s history.

In one scene, publisher Dick James speaks with Paul McCartney about the band’s back catalog.

Allen Klein, John Lennon tells George Harrison, is a genius in another way.

Both of these men would soon hold The Beatles’ fate in their hands.

Paul, Ringo, and director Michael Lindsay-Hogg sat with The Beatles’ publisher, Dick James, in Part 1 of Jackson’s documentary, going over some songs he’d recently purchased with Northern Songs.

“It’s a lot to take in 4,000 songs,” James said.

“This is a fantastic list.

He went on to say, “That’s the entire catalog up to 1965.”

“Are all of these ours?” Paul inquired.

Lindsay-Hogg inquired, “Is this the catalog that was just put on sale?”

“It’s the one we recently purchased,” James explained.

“Yes, Northern Songs,” says the narrator.

“Just about,” Paul slipped in, “which includes Paul and John.” “What do you mean, ‘just about,’?” James inquired.

“I don’t have anything to say,” Paul said.

Because of the growing market, James went on to say that they would reprint the music as sheet music.

He also explained how The Beatles checked their sheet music for mistakes.

Ringo asked George if he wanted to see “what you have half of a percent of?” “Not really,” he replied when he arrived.

James told Paul in private that they would have to pay a high price for the new catalog.

It was a small thing, but it said a lot.

Some Non-Beatles Went on to Do Great Things After ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

While The Beatles owed James a debt of gratitude for helping them launch their careers, he eventually turned against them and became a villain.

James was a newcomer to the music publishing world in 1963, but he was eager to become The Beatles’ publisher.

Brian Epstein, the band’s manager, organized the group’s first television performance on Thank Your Lucky Stars to impress him.

First and foremost, James acquired the rights to Please Please Me.

Then he proposed that he and Epstein form a separate company called Northern Songs to house the Beatles’ entire catalog.

According to the Beatles Bible, Epstein and The Beatles signed the required contracts “not really knowing what it was all about.”

“We asked them, ‘Can you…?'”

