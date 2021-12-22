The Beatles Permitted The Monkees To Use This Iconic ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Theme.

The Monkees television series may have only lasted two seasons, but fans of Mike Nesmith, Peter Tork, Mickey Dolenz, and Davy Jones will always remember the mayhem and music they brought to the small screen.

The Monkees was a television show that aired from 1966 to 1968 and followed the exploits of a young band.

The series about this group of musicians would go on to spawn a hugely successful band that would forever be associated with Beatlemania.

As a result, The Beatles’ permission for The Monkees to use a snippet of this iconic Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band song was a pleasant surprise.

For their series finale episode, Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’s song was used.

In 1965, The Monkees filmed their first episode.

On camera, Nesmith, Tork, Dolenz, and Jones all appeared to have similar personalities.

They had the appearance of a band.

In the end, Nesmith was on lead guitar, Tork was on bass, Dolenz was on drums, and Jones was on lead and backing vocals.

According to Biography, The Monkees made their debut in 1966.

The men practiced their instruments and worked hard on their improvisational skills.

The Monkees aired 58 episodes in total.

The group’s indelible mark on their fans, on the other hand, would last long after their final episode aired.

According to The Monkees Live Almanac, the last original episode of The Monkees aired on NBC on March 25, 1968.

The episode, titled “The Frodis Caper,” was written and directed by Dolenz, who was making his directorial debut.

Prior to the publication of Sgt.

Dolenz paid a visit to the Beatles’ studio while recording Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

He heard the song and instantly fell in love with it.

During a YouTube clip of a Monkees Convention question and answer session, Dolenz admitted that he heard the song “Good Morning, Good Morning” during his visit and that “I’m trying to be so cool.”

“I dressed up like I was going to a big party — a Beatlemania funfest, freak-out psycho Jell-O thing,” Dolenz said in the video.

“Paisley bell-bottoms, ty-died underwear, my hair up in beads, and the Lennon glasses,” he explained.

I resembled a mix of Ronald McDonald and Charlie Manson.”

Dolenz was taken aback when he arrived at the studio and saw The Beatles were all business.

“When I arrive, there is no one there except the…

