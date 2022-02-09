The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Song Almost Puts John Lennon’s Son in a Trance, According to His Son

A song from The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ almost puts John Lennon’s son in a trance, according to his son.

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, is a huge fan of The Beatles’ Revolver album.

He compared listening to those songs to reading The Lord of the Rings by J R R Tolkien.

Sean went so far as to say that one of the songs from Revolver has the ability to change your mind during an interview.

Sean said he didn’t want to name a favorite Beatles song in a 2015 interview with The Guardian.

Sean stated that he couldn’t understand why fans had favorite Beatles songs any more than he could comprehend why people had favorite colors.

He claimed that Revolver was the most enjoyable period of The Beatles’ career.

The band pushed “the limits of progressive songwriting” with that album, according to Sean.

Sean discussed his feelings about The Beatles’ Revolver during a 2016 interview with Loudersound.

“Up there with Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Revolver is one of my favorite Beatles records.”

“It’s the White Album, the Magical Mystery Tour, and Pepper,” he said.

“Those records have had a greater influence on me than any other piece of music I’ve ever heard.”

They’re just ingrained in my psyche, aside from the fact that they’re my dad’s and I grew up listening to them.”

Micky Dolenz of the Monkees wanted to cry as he sang this Beatles song from ‘The White Album.’

“Tomorrow Never Knows” is a favorite of Sean’s.

He opined, “A song like ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ puts you almost in a trance.”

“Not in the same way that techno music or monks chanting would; it’s more hip.”

Sean gushed about “Tomorrow Never Knows,” saying that it “alters your consciousness.”

“The mundane reality is being peeled away to reveal something glorious and beautiful that you are a part of.”

That’s how I feel when I listen to the Beatles.”

One of George Harrison’s biggest songs has been fixed so that you can hear the synthesizer.

Sean explains why Revolver is his favorite album over Abbey Road.

“Psychedelic music seems more magical to me than Abbey Road or my father’s solo stuff, which I love in a different way,” he said.

“It’s like a kid reading Lord of the Rings instead of Bonfire of the Vanities — it’s exciting, it’s the promise of a supernatural world.”

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.