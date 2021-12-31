The Beatles Said The Motown Star Was Like “God in Their Eyes”

The Beatles had a plethora of idols.

They had their own personal influences, but a particular Motown singer was one of their most significant influences.

He was “God in their eyes” in the Beatles’ eyes, and he inspired a few of their earliest songs and beyond.

If you’ve heard any of The Beatles’ earlier albums, you’ll know how well they harmonized.

This is due to the fact that they learned from the best; Smokey Robinson.

“Smokey Robinson was like God in our eyes,” Paul McCartney once said, according to Rolling Stone, and you can hear it on those early records.

“On With the Beatles, Robinson’s divine presence was felt more than anywhere else,” Rolling Stone wrote.

With the Beatles includes songs like John Lennon’s “Not a Second Time” and “All I’ve Got to Do,” which he once described as “me trying to do Smokey Robinson.”

“All I’ve Got to Do” is “one of the most soulful songs of the early Beatles originals,” according to Rolling Stone. “With its plaintive vocal, it recalls the Miracles’ ‘(You Can) Depend on Me,’ especially when Lennon’s voice soars through the bridge.”

“Long after the Beatles broke up, Robinson cast a long shadow over them: Harrison wrote a tribute song called ‘Pure Smokey,’ and Lennon admitted that during the Double Fantasy sessions, he was still trying to sing like Robinson.”

When The Beatles recorded two of their most innovative albums, George Harrison had a ‘Sudden Flash.’

According to the Beatles Bible, Paul stated in the Anthology documentary that The Beatles enjoyed covering Robinson.

“A lot of our tracks weren’t necessarily ‘cool,'” he admitted.

“I don’t think we would have made it as far as we did if we had just been cool.”

But that was a fantastic aspect of our personalities.

You could call John’s renditions of ‘A Shot Of Rhythm And Blues’ or ‘You Really Got A Hold On Me’ cool.”

The Beatles were inspired to do three-part harmonies by the Shirelles and Ronnettes, as well as Robinson.

“We always loved those American girls groups, like the Shirelles and the Ronnettes,” George Harrison told Guitar World.

So, yeah, we came up with our harmonies by attempting to recreate their vocal feel in English for a male audience.

“We discovered that we could have three-part harmonies or a lead vocal with two-part harmonies…

