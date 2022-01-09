The Beatson Cancer Charity in Glasgow receives £30,000 from the Virtual Santa Dash.

The Beatson Cancer Charity in Glasgow has received £30,000 from the virtual Santa Dash.

The 5k event took place virtually between December 11 and 18, with many dashers dressed up in Santa costumes to add some festive fun to the streets.

One of the participants, Mairi McWilliams from Glasgow, raised £615 for the charity by taking part.

“I participated in the 5k Santa Dash this year to raise money for Beatson Cancer Charity after my friend received stereotactic radiotherapy for the second of her cancerous brain tumors in the renowned Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre back in 2016.” Mairi added.

“Thanks to the expertise, knowledge, and skills of Dr. Allan James, who, along with his team of clinicians and other oncologists, determined that this type of radiotherapy was best suited to the type of brain tumor she had.”

She is now in remission, thanks to the efforts of all the scientists involved in the study.

“What gives me a genuine buzz is doing things like this that mean so much to me and others for others!”

“I’m looking forward to many more opportunities to make positive changes in a world where the darkness can sometimes seem to overshadow the light – especially in Scotland!”

“However, no matter how dark things become, there will always be a glimmer of hope.”

“We are overjoyed that the Santa Dash event was able to raise £30,000 for our charity,” Maisie McCormick, community fundraising manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said.

“This is incredible and will go a long way toward assisting us in our efforts to support cancer patients and their families.”

“It was fantastic to see photos and videos of large groups of people dressed up in Santa hats taking to the streets – and because it was virtual, they were able to choose their own route, giving them a lot of flexibility.”

“Thank you to everyone who participated – it helps us make a difference.”

