The Beauty and the Beast Prequel Isn’t Happening, Dishes!

We feel like LeFou for getting our hopes up about a Beauty and the Beast prequel series, so read on to find out why the Disney(plus) series was canceled.

The prequel series for Beauty and the Beast is no longer in the works.

Ask the dishes if you don’t believe us.

On October 10, the House of Mouse’s streaming service announced that the highly anticipated series, which was set to take place before the events of the 2017 Beauty and the Beast film (which is essentially the same as the animated classic), had been canceled.

Josh Gad, who was set to reprise his LeFou role alongside Luke Evans’ Gaston in the upcoming film, confirmed the shocking news on Twitter, writing, “Sadly, ‘Tis true.”

We tried to make it all work, but it wasn’t meant to be under the circumstances… for the time being.”

“The characters and this story will live on,” Gad continued, “but sometimes the best intentions and reality collide and nothing can be done.”

This appears to back up Deadline’s report that the show was canceled due to creative differences.

Apparently, the project’s scripts and music were not coming together, causing production delays.

It’s been reported that the production has been moved before, from spring to summer.

Gad and Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz collaborated on the prequel, which was originally planned as an eight-episode limited musical series.

Of course, the show had just cast Rita Ora, so this recent update is surprising.

The “Your Song” singer, who was cast as a fugitive with unusual abilities, shared the news on Instagram on Feb.

7, “I can’t keep the secret any longer! I’m beyond thrilled to be joining the cast of the Beauty and the Beast prequel series! As a child, I remember watching Beauty and the Beast with my family and falling in love with the music and characters right away!”

“I could never have imagined joining this fairytale world in my wildest dreams,” she added.

Gad was ecstatic to have Ora join the cast at the time, commenting on her Instagram post, “We are so beyond excited to have you.”

You’re going to annihilate this role.”

Beauty and the Beast (the prequel series’ working title) was supposed to star in addition to Gad, Evans, and Ora…

