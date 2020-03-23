The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Crew Faces Romantic Strife & a Drug Bust in Midseason Tease

There are choppy waters ahead for the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew.

As seen in the exclusive midseason tease above, the drama has only just started for Captain Glenn Shephard and his Parsifal III team. We’re talking love triangles, breakups and a potential drug bust.

Yep, you read that correctly.

For starters, Chief Stewardess Jenna MacGillivray lays into Madison Stalker as she feels she’s “carrying” the 2nd stewardess, as well as, Georgia Grobler. Ironically, Madison doesn’t think Jenna’s being all that professional.

Why? Per Madison, Jenna’s too busy chasing a romance with chef Adam Glick.

“I get it! You want to suck Adam’s d–k,” Madison snaps in a confessional. “But also, like be professional.”

(Spoiler: Adam is seen telling Jenna “it’s over” later in the teaser. Man, oh man.)

This isn’t the only issue Madison has—who is accused of creating drama—as she complains about being surrounded by couples. Yet, is yachtie couple Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan at risk of splitting up?

In the just released footage, Ciara and Paget are seen flirting with Georgia. “We’ll see you later,” Ciara even mouths to Georgia.

During this flirtation, Georgia ponders if she’s “agreeing to a threesome.” This romantic situation may not turn out well, since Georgia later seemingly declares her feelings for Paget.

“I’m very glad to have met you,” she admits to Paget. “You mean a lot more to me than I think you realize.”

After Captain Glenn stops the Parsifal III from fully capsizing, he then is forced to oversee a potential drug bust.

“I would be very surprised if somebody flew to Corfu with cocaine,” Captain Glenn confides in Jenna.

Regardless, he is then seen rummaging through bags and inquiring about contraband items. He even goes as far as to threaten a personnel change.

For all of this drama and more, be sure to watch the Below Deck Sailing Yacht midseason tease above.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)