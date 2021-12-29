The Best Alison Brie and Dave Franco Relationship Quotes

The Best Relationship Quotes from Alison Brie and Dave Franco

Alison Brie and Dave Franco have kept their relationship relatively private over the years, but when they do open up about one another, their quotes are swoon-worthy.

The Community alum and the Neighbors actor had been dating for “at least five or six months” when Us Weekly revealed their relationship in May 2012. The couple kept their romance mostly under wraps until Us confirmed their engagement in August 2015.

In 2012, Brie told Elle Canada, “I don’t even know if I want to get married.”

“I was never the girl who was planning her dream wedding — I was always practicing my Oscar speech.”

That was my dream, which was both sad and fantastic.”

The actress went on to explain her dislike of marriage before stating that the right person could change her mind.

“I’m not sure I’m the marrying kind,” she admitted.

“It’s difficult to work in an industry that changes by the minute and then think of something as lasting forever.”

It’s a little scary.

On the other hand, maybe I haven’t met the right guy yet.”

Brie and Franco’s wedding was confirmed by Us in March 2017.

“It was fantastic.”

It was truly unique.

Their “low-profile” wedding was “intimate and a lot of fun,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

In June 2018, the GLOW alum opened up about the couple’s decision not to start a family, saying that their cats Harry and Arturo are their “children.”

“I don’t want to have children.”

It’s great because I don’t have to worry about when I should get pregnant — between seasons, while we’re filming the show — because I don’t think about it every day,” she told The Sunday Times.

“It would be nice, but I’m thinking about how stressful it would be.”

I consider how involved we are in our cats’ lives.

Oh, my God, if it had been a kid!”

Since the beginning of their relationship, the two have collaborated on numerous occasions.

In August 2021, Brie gushed on Instagram that she “wrote a movie with my favorite person in the world, and he agreed to direct it.”

