The Best and Worst Episodes of Season 2 of ‘Succession,’ According to IMDb

Succession premiered on HBO in 2018, and it didn’t take long for the show to find its feet.

The first installment of the Roy family’s power struggles sees Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at odds with his father over Waystar Royco.

However, Logan’s (Brian Cox) and Shiv’s (Sarah Snook) relationship, as well as a company-wide scandal, take center stage in Season 2 of Succession.

Which episodes drew your attention the most?

Kendall attempts to force Waystar Royco from his father in Season 1 of Succession, but fails several times.

The second season of the HBO show focuses on Shiv as Logan’s potential successor, creating a storyline that leaves viewers wondering if he’ll actually leave the company to his daughter.

Logan appears to be toying with Shiv throughout Season 2 of Succession, but he has other things on his mind.

The company is sent into a frenzy when Waystar Royco is accused of burying sexual misconduct.

Logan Roy needs to hide his tracks as much as possible, so he’s on the hunt for a prominent figure to blame.

It’s a dramatic season, with plenty of humor and suspense as usual.

The second season wraps up on a high note, with the finale becoming one of Succession’s most popular episodes.

Season 1’s finale was the show’s highest-rated episode, and Season 2’s finale is the same.

The HBO series has a tendency to drag at times, but it always ends on a high note.

Maybe that’s why fans are always eager to get their hands on the next installment.

The second season of Succession concludes with the episode “This Is Not for Tears,” which has a 9.8 IMDb rating.

Surprisingly, this episode reintroduces Logan and Kendall’s romance.

As Logan considers who will bear responsibility for the company and family, it becomes clear that he intends to put Kendall in jail.

Kendall initially appears to accept his father’s proposal, but in the final moments of the episode, he reverses the situation.

He blames Logan during a press conference, igniting yet another debate.

The writing and direction of the finale were praised by viewers who reviewed this episode…

