The Best and Worst of ‘Family Guy’ Christmas Episodes

Christmas Episodes of ‘Family Guy’ Ranked from Best to Worst

To bring Christmas to Quahog, Family Guy pulls out all the stops.

The Griffin family and their friends are followed by the Fox animated series as they navigate their chaotic life in Rhode Island.

As many of the show’s Christmas specials show, chaos does not cease during the holidays.

Let’s take a look at the series’ best and worst holiday episodes.

“Road to the North Pole” is at the top of the list when it comes to Family Guy’s best holiday episodes.

The episode is funny at times, but it also has a serious message.

Brian Griffin (Seth MacFarlane) joins Stewie Griffin (MacFarlane) on his mission to kill Santa (Bruce McGill) at the North Pole.

The North Pole does exist, but it is a rundown factory, much to Brian’s surprise.

Santa is exhausted from the demands of Christmas, and since he is unable to deliver gifts, Brian and Stewie step in.

Their attempt to replace Santa, however, is a flop.

After the residents of Quahog wake up with no presents, Brian, Stewie, and Santa appear on the news station, pleading with everyone to limit their requests to one per year.

Everyone agrees, and the residents receive gifts the following year, while Santa’s health is restored and the North Pole returns to its former glory.

According to IMDBcom, the third season of Family Guy featured the first Christmas episode.

With Peter accidentally giving away the family’s gifts and Brian burning the turkey, the Griffins’ holiday becomes stressful.

When Lois Griffin (Alex Borstein) discovers they’re out of paper towels, she loses her cool.

Lois enters the town square with the intention of destroying the Christmas tree star.

The family, on the other hand, arrives and puts on an impromptu nativity scene, with Stewie playing baby Jesus.

Lois’ spirits are lifted by this, but she is shot with a tranquilizer dart by accident.

Brian was killed off in Family Guy in 2013, which enraged fans.

Stewie missed Brian despite the family’s new dog, Vinny (Tony Sirico).

Stewie requested the return of his best friend during a visit with Santa.

With any luck, Stewie will be able to fulfill his wish.

Stewie can travel back in time thanks to a return pad.

