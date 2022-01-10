The Best Beauty Looks From Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’

From glitter tears to rhinestone eyes, Euphoria made it clear from the start that the show would provide serious makeup inspiration. And while the first season’s over-the-top, artistic looks will always be remembered, the second season is already shaping up to be equally as amazing — albeit in a slightly different way.

Unlike the first eight episodes, which were all about color, glitter, and expression, Emmy Award-winning makeup artist Donni Davy chose a more subdued look for the HBO Max series’ most recent season.

Despite this, she included a number of glamorous looks that are sure to inspire a new wave of beauty trends in 2022.

The key takeaway is that it’s all about the skin, with minimal foundation and a “dewy” glow.

“With illuminating liquid skin products, like a drop of foundation and concealer to spot-treat, my department learned how to make the skin look really, really polished and fresh [without a full face of foundation],” Davy exclusively told Us Weekly.

While Rue, who is played by Zendaya, wore mostly skin, a few of the other characters wore graphic eye makeup, icy shadow, and lip colors inspired by the early 2000s — all of which have become synonymous with the show.

For example, Jules, played by Hunter Schafer, debuts an insanely cool on-fire eyeliner in the first episode.

Oh, and in case you’re curious, the look is a lot easier to replicate than you might think.

Donni x Facelace, Davy’s beauty line, included the design (among many others!) in its line of face decals.

Of course, the rhinestone eye makeup that has been so popular since the show’s debut returned in the second season.

“When I did use rhinestones, I used really small ones that have this really little twinkly fun glow,” Davy explained to Stylish.

Maddy, who is played by Alexa Demie, embodied the trend because she is all about an “elevated, made-up look,” and she went full Y2K in the premiere, wearing a mauve lip and silver.

