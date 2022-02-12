The Best BFF Moments of Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Through the Years

The Best BFF Moments in Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s Career

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have a lot in common, from the same initials to the same professions, so it’s no surprise that they’re best friends.

Cooper and the host of Watch What Happens Live first met in the early 1990s when they were almost set up on a blind date.

However, because Cohen broke the CNN news anchor’s “cardinal rule” of dating by mentioning his socialite mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, the pair’s dynamic never became romantic.

“Andy and I were first set up on a blind date, which never happened because we had a phone call and I said, ‘I’m not dating this guy,'” Cooper said on Watch What Happens Live in December 2016.

“He broke my cardinal rule… within the first four sentences of meeting me, he mentioned my mother.”

Despite the fact that the two never went on a date, they developed a strong friendship that turned into a strong working relationship.

Since 2016, Cohen and Cooper have been touring together for their conversational stage show, “AC2: An Intimate Evening with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen,” and the Radio Andy host has also been cohosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Cooper since 2017.

Cohen and the author of Nothing Left Said have leaned on each other through their personal ups and downs as well.

When Cooper’s mother, Gloria, died in June 2019, the Bravo executive shared a touching tribute in her honor.

Cohen wrote on Instagram at the time, “Gloria Vanderbilt was an amazing woman who lived a life full of incredible peaks and impossible obstacles.”

“Through it all, she kept a wicked sense of humor and remained eternally optimistic.”

Anderson’s mom is the source of his famous and contagious giggle.

I’m sending all my love to Anderson, and may she rest in peace.”

Cooper was also by Cohen’s side as the Bravo host recovered from coronavirus in April 2020, while still adhering to social distancing guidelines.

On Instagram, Cohen posted a photo of a friend riding by his New York City apartment.

“This is probably the closest I’ll get to @andersoncooper for a while….

Cohen captioned the hazy photo, “(on 10x zoom lens btw!)”

Both are shared by the BFFs.

