The Best Celebrity-Approved Winter Platform Boots

The Best Celebrity-Approved Platform Boots for the Winter

Platform boots are having a moment this winter, from TikTok to the closets of Hollywood’s most stylish stars. If you’ve noticed an increase in the number of people wearing chunky, high-top bootie styles, your eyes haven’t been deceiving you — platform boots are having a moment this winter.

Not only are we loving the resurgence of the ’90s trend, but we’re also ready to invest in a classic pair of platform boots to wear all winter long, courtesy of celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Kourtney Kardashian.

Jennifer Lopez is known for her love of boots.

The star always manages to up her style game (often literally) with a pair of daring, sky-high boots — sometimes even from her own DSW shoe collection — whether she’s walking the streets of New York or performing live on stage.

JLo wore white platform boots with a 7-inch heel during a recent appearance on The Voice.

This year, Kourtney Kardashian’s style has reached new heights of grunge-chic, and chunky platform boots have unquestionably become a staple in her closet.

These shoes can provide a lot of outfit versatility and comfort, whether you dress them up or down.

What better way to start the new year than with a new pair of chunky platform boots? Scroll down to see ET Style’s other affordable platform boot picks for this winter.

