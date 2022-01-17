The Best Coparenting Moments of Courteney Cox and David Arquette Raising Coco

The Best Coparenting Moments of Courteney Cox and David Arquette Raising Daughter Coco

Since their 2010 split, Courteney Cox and David Arquette have been coparenting their daughter, Coco.

In 2004, the former couple welcomed their first child, a girl.

Following their breakup, the actor and his wife, Christina McLarty, welcomed their two sons Charlie and Augustus.

“Life’s too short to be uptight all the time,” the Virginia native told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2020 of his parenting style.

They do, however, require boundaries, so it’s a delicate balance.”

The See Spot Run star went on to describe his relationship with his eldest daughter as that of an “elevated chauffeur,” saying, “That’s where we spend most of our quality time is just me driving her around somewhere.”

I’ll probably get a few things from her before calling her or something.”

He added that having children has “grounded” him, explaining, “It’s a Loy of energy.”

“There have been a lot of sleepless nights.”

Early mornings abound.

Christina is an amazing mother.

“It’s all been a real pleasure.”

In terms of Coco’s mother-daughter relationship, the Friends alum has shared sweet bonding moments with her daughter on social media, from working together on Hamilton songs to holiday selfies.

In November 2019, Jennifer Aniston gushed about Coco’s “rapid” development.

The Morning Show host described her former costar’s daughter as “protective” and said she adores her “deeply.”

Coco’s aunt, Rosanna Arquette, has warned her niece against following in her parents’ footsteps in acting.

“It’s difficult on kids,” the Emmy nominee told Us exclusively in February 2019.

I think it’s a difficult business for adults, so when you bring kids into it, there are some things that aren’t appropriate or OK. Kids have been hurt, and I’m like a mama lion in that regard.”

Continue reading to see quotes from Cox and Arquette about raising their teen together over the years.

