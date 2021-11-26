The Best Deals on Jewelry at Kendra Scott’s Black Friday Sale

The Best Jewelry Deals at Kendra Scott’s Black Friday Sale

Kendra Scott’s Black Friday deals for 2021 have arrived.

Now is your chance to save big on gorgeous jewelry from Kendra Scott’s Sale! Kendra Scott is one of our favorite jewelry brands for beautiful, timeless designs.

The Austin-based line has a ton of options that won’t break the bank, but if you’re looking to splurge on a diamond piece, you’ll get 40% off Kendra Scott’s fine jewelry, sterling silver, and men’s pieces until November 29, no promo code required.

Kendra Scott’s sale has a ton of styles at some of the season’s best prices, whether you’re looking for new earrings for yourself or the perfect holiday gift.

Kendra Scott is available for purchase online.

Kendra Scott founded her company in a spare bedroom of her home in 2002, and her jewelry is now sold in stores such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and Bloomingdale’s. The Austin-based company is known for designing dainty to high-impact earrings, necklaces, rings, and home goods.

Eva Longoria, Brooklyn Decker, Sofia Vergara, and Hilary Duff are among the celebrity fans.

To shop now, check out ET Style’s favorite early Black Friday Kendra Scott jewelry deals.

