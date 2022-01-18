The best garden additions that will add THOUSANDS to the value of your home are revealed by a professional.

A GARDEN WITHIN YOUR HOME CAN BE THE PERFECT PLACE TO WATCH THE SEASONS CHANGE, TO RELAX, AND TO ENJOY A SMALL PIECE OF NATURE.

Gardens are now more important than ever, with 64% of Britons stating that they would not buy a home if it did not have an outdoor space.

Rated People has identified the top garden projects that can increase the value of your home by thousands of pounds.

There are many ways to maximize your outdoor space while increasing the value of your home, from a summerhouse to outdoor entertaining.

Swimming pools are a great way to relax.

The United Kingdom may not have the year-round warm weather that a swimming pool requires.

It will, however, be a welcome relief during the summer months and during unexpected heat waves.

A pool can increase the value of your home by up to £7,707 if you have one.

Garden area for home office

Have you ever wanted to work in the woods?

As we continue to work from home, having an idyllic office space in a garden room is now high on people’s priority lists.

It also has the potential to increase the value of your home by £5,325 dollars.

House in the summer

A small wooden summerhouse can add £5,249 to the value of your home, and it is a versatile addition to your living space that can be used for a variety of purposes.

Fitness center

Celebrities have converted their outdoor rooms into gyms to stay fit during the pandemic, so having a gym in your backyard has become all the rage.

Increase the value of your home by £5,107 by adding an outhouse for exercising, dancing, or simply sweating.

French doors and windows

A popular design trend that allows the inside and outside to blend together increases the amount of space you have and is ideal for entertaining.

Installing bi-fold doors could increase the value of your home by £4,654.

Entertaining in the open air

A stunning outdoor living area can increase the value of your home by £4,286.

Outdoor furniture that is both practical and comfortable can make the space feel more inviting, comfortable, and desirable.

Environmentally friendly greenhouse

Many more of us have taken the plunge since the lockdown began…

