The BEST gastropubs in the UK revealed

West London’s Harwood Arms in Fulham has been awarded the best gastropub in the country.

Speaking about Ethe choice, awarding company Estrella Damm said: ‘Eating at the Harwood Arms is a cosy affair that won’t break the bank… unless you let the extensive wine list carry you away, that is.

‘The Harwood Arms prides itself on being ‘not your average gastropub’, and menu highlights have included the likes of roast fallow deer with pumpkin, pickled walnuts and Brussels sprouts; braised jowl of Tamworth pork with crushed turnip, roast apple and mustard; and Cornish monkfish with smoked eel, red wine and salsify.

Head chef, Ms Abe was also announced as chef of the year for 2020.

She said: ‘My career as a chef started in London at the Savoy Grill in 2007, before I progressed to Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and then the Ledbury, where I spent five years cooking under Brett [Graham]’.

‘After that, I took a break from the kitchen and worked for a website called Great British Chefs and did a lot of food writing. This gave me a bit of time to reflect on what I wanted to do in my career and that’s when I decided I wanted to get back into the kitchen.

‘When Phil Howard opened Elystan Street in Chelsea, I went there as a sous chef for nine months, and Brett offered me the job here as head chef.’

Last year’s top spot, the Sportsman in Kent dropped to second place in this year’s list. It was also named the best Gastropub in the UK in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Chef-patron Stephen Harris focuses on ‘terroir’ meaning the menu should reflect its surrounding geography, history and produce including food grown in the land surrounding the pub.

Self-taught Harris abandoned a high-flying career in the City to open his ‘grotty boozer by the sea’ and makes his own salt from the sea.

The menu is also one of the most affordable on the list, with tasting menus starting at £55 and a la carte dishes mostly under £30.

Estrella describe The Freeemasons as an ‘elegant Lancashire gastropub’ which serves ‘outstanding dishes’.

Freemasons opt to make their menu all about contrast, with experimental dishes and twists on traditional.

Options on the menu include foie gras with beer vinegar, blackberry and smoked eel; roast loin and kofta of Nidderdale lamb with BBQ gem lettuce, miso aubergine, mint and yoghurt; as well as butter-poached native lobster tail with crispy claw wontons, wild blueberry, coastal herbs and black pepper sauce.

In the past, their desserts have included rice pudding baked with vanilla, blackberry, sake and buttermilk ice cream; Amalfi lemon meringue pie; and dark chocolate with banana, black sesame and yuzu.

Described as ‘the perfect country pub’ by Estrella, the Star Inn has been in the Top 50 gastropubs for the last 5 years.

Chef-patron Andrew Pern describes his dishes as the epitome of his ‘rich man, poor man’ style with his signature being a seared foie gras teamed with rich black pudding, doused in a sticky scrumpy cider reduction.

The pub, which is Yorkshire through and through, allows diners to choose from an extensive à la carte menu or from an extensive tasting menu with optional matched wines.

Masterchef star Tom Kerridges runs the Coach in leafy Marlow.

The pub was 2016’s Highest New Entry on the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list and Tom has maintained its position in the top five this year.

It sits just down the road from the double Michelin-starred pub the Hand & Flowers, also owned by Kerridge.

The pub like to keep things simple, and say there are no ‘potions and powders’ as the plates aren’t covered in swipes of sauce or gels.

‘A real gem of a country pub’ according to Estrella’s report, the pub owners Rob and Donna Taylor pride themselves on their work ethic.

As the pub is in a remote location, it’s known within the industry as one of the gastropub world’s ‘best kept secrets’.

‘It is as rural as rural pubs can get and is very much off the beaten track with little or no mobile phone signal to be found. Yet, we think that adds to the charm of the place – why on earth would you want to look at a phone screen when you’ve got the beautiful Crundale countryside surrounding you?’ Estrella say.

Established in 2007, the Parkers Arms food is all based on seasonal and local ingredients, but cooked with an internationally inspired menu.

Everything on the menu is made on site, including ice-cream, pastries, jams and chutneys. As the food is hyper-local, the offerings can change from time-to-time.

Chef-patron Stosie Madi and her business partner Kathy Smith took over the pub in 2007 and are hoping to make it the best in the country.

Madi said: ‘The Parkers Arms is a country pub that welcomes everyone and their dog,’. ‘It’s all about food and local sourcing and what grows around here and on our doorstep.

‘Our menu is also ruled by what’s local. We made a decision a long time ago that, if it doesn’t grow in the area or within a 30-mile radius, apart from something like chocolate, vanilla or spices, we don’t want it on the menu.’

Michelin-starred and known as ‘the perfect country pub’ the Pony and Trap is 200 years old and a local favourite as well as a haunt for travelling foodies.

Run by brother and sister duo Josh and Holly Eggleton, all ingredients are sourced from the south west.

An affordable à la carte menu, includes twists on pub classics as well as high-end options and various tasting menus.

Highlights include stuffed Savoy cabbage with puy lentils, polenta and artichoke; neck, fillet and glazed cheek of Blagdon pork with apple and kale; and hot white chocolate fondant with burnt apple and cinnamon.

Two AA rosettes and a Michelin star, the White Swan is a charming pub in a humble location.

Chef Tom Parker offers up a three-course a la carte, or a five-course taster menu and two courses are only £30 while three are £40.

The pub also offers themed nights throughout the year, including a Japanese night.

One of the country’s oldest pubs, the historic Guinea Grill in Mayfair has survived the plague and the Great Fire of London in it’s 600-year history to become one for the Capital’s most loved haunts.

Built in 1423, and nestled amid some of the country’s most highly-regarded restaurants, the pub has risen 13 places this year from 23 to 10.

History fans can step into the pubs private dining room, the Boardroom, which comes with an historic tour of Mayfair.

The restaurant also serves scotch beef, known as the Champagne of Beef, amid it’s menu which includes dishes such as crab and crayfish cocktail; beetroot cured salmon, butternut squash and pickled cucumber; and a half dozen rock oysters.