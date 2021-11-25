The Best Image So Far Of The New Green Goblin Costume For Spider-Man: No Way Home Has Been Revealed

The Best Image So Far Of Spider-Man’s New Green Goblin Costume: No Way Home

The latest poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home just gave fans their best look yet at the movie’s new Green Goblin costume.

Willem Dafoe’s character was seen in a slightly altered version of the Sam Raimi suit in most of the previous promotional material.

However, in this latest installment, he is without a hood and is threatening Tom Holland’s hero, with Doctor Strange caught in the middle.

He also appears to be creeping closer to the center of these posters, which has become a running theme or gag in the images Sony has been releasing to the public.

The Lizard makes his first appearance on one of these posters.

The arms of Doctor Octopus were prominent in the first one.

But he isn’t the center of attention here.

Electro is also given a prime-time slot.

Which is also intriguing.

Maybe all of these posters are supposed to represent the alternate universes that housed all of the Peter Parkers, but it’s too soon to say.

However, with all of these revelations, speculation has ramped up to a level that few expected.

Take a look at the poster for yourself below!

Holland revealed how the director and crew tried to keep Green Goblin hidden from prying eyes during a recent fan event for the film.

Sometimes the simplest solutions are the most effective.

“It’s a funny story about the first time I met Willem.

Obviously, all of the villains in the movie were a huge secret at the time.

As a result, they’d walk around with these cloaks on.

“These guys were obviously ecstatic to be returning and bringing these roles back to life,” Holland explained.

“I just happened to come across this guy in a cloak.”

“Watch out, mate,” I said as he removed his cloak. “Oh shit, the Goblin’s here,” I said.

Fans, on the other hand, are looking for Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield in these photos.

They aren’t in the movie, according to Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so take his word for it.

“When I say [Maguire and Garfield] aren’t returning, people don’t believe me.”

But at some point, people will have to believe me,” he told Total Film….

